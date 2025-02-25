Photos: VOICES OF THE EIGHTH, PART III: HALLOWED GROUND Reveals Harrisburg's Forgotten History

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



See photos from Voices of the Eighth, Part III: Hallowed Ground at Gamut Theatre. The show takes audiences on a journey through time and spirit, where the past and present collide again, and the power of community and ancestral wisdom light the path to liberation and hope.

Voices of the Eighth Part III: Hallowed Ground was inspired by the incredibly important work that individuals and organizations are doing to restore Black cemeteries, like Rachel Williams & Saving Our Ancestors Legacy (SOAL) at Lincoln Cemetery in Harrisburg, PA.

Remaining performances at Gamut Theatre are February 28, March 1 at 7:30 PM & March 2 at 2:30 PM. Visit www.gamuttheatre.org/vote for more information and tickets!

Photo Credit: John Bivins

Marcus McGhee

Weimy Montero Candelario

Marcus McGhee

Marcus McGhee

Marcus McGhee

Marcus McGhee & Weimy Montero Candelario

Weimy Montero Candelario, Paula J. Lewis-Roman & Leah Payne

Marcus McGhee, Weimy Montero Candelario, Paula J. Lewis-Roman & Leah Payne

Comments