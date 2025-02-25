News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: VOICES OF THE EIGHTH, PART III: HALLOWED GROUND Reveals Harrisburg's Forgotten History

Remaining performances at Gamut Theatre are February 28, March 1 at 7:30 PM & March 2 at 2:30 PM.

By: Feb. 25, 2025
See photos from Voices of the Eighth, Part III: Hallowed Ground at Gamut Theatre. The show takes audiences on a journey through time and spirit, where the past and present collide again, and the power of community and ancestral wisdom light the path to liberation and hope.

Voices of the Eighth Part III: Hallowed Ground was inspired by the incredibly important work that individuals and organizations are doing to restore Black cemeteries, like Rachel Williams & Saving Our Ancestors Legacy (SOAL) at Lincoln Cemetery in Harrisburg, PA. 

Photo Credit: John Bivins

Photos: VOICES OF THE EIGHTH, PART III: HALLOWED GROUND Reveals Harrisburg's Forgotten History Image
Marcus McGhee

Photos: VOICES OF THE EIGHTH, PART III: HALLOWED GROUND Reveals Harrisburg's Forgotten History Image
Weimy Montero Candelario

Photos: VOICES OF THE EIGHTH, PART III: HALLOWED GROUND Reveals Harrisburg's Forgotten History Image
Marcus McGhee

Photos: VOICES OF THE EIGHTH, PART III: HALLOWED GROUND Reveals Harrisburg's Forgotten History Image
Marcus McGhee

Photos: VOICES OF THE EIGHTH, PART III: HALLOWED GROUND Reveals Harrisburg's Forgotten History Image
Marcus McGhee

Photos: VOICES OF THE EIGHTH, PART III: HALLOWED GROUND Reveals Harrisburg's Forgotten History Image
Marcus McGhee & Weimy Montero Candelario

Photos: VOICES OF THE EIGHTH, PART III: HALLOWED GROUND Reveals Harrisburg's Forgotten History Image
Weimy Montero Candelario, Paula J. Lewis-Roman & Leah Payne

Photos: VOICES OF THE EIGHTH, PART III: HALLOWED GROUND Reveals Harrisburg's Forgotten History Image
Marcus McGhee, Weimy Montero Candelario, Paula J. Lewis-Roman & Leah Payne



