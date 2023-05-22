Photos: First Look At IN THE HEIGHTS At Dreamwrights

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical follows neighbors as they dream, hope and work for a bright future in the vibrant New York City's Washington Heights.

Dreamwrights will present Lin-Manuel Miranda's IN THE HEIGHTS  for six performances only. See photos from the production.

Nominated for 13 Tony Awards and winning Best Musical, Score, and Orchestrations. In The Heights follows bodega owner Usnavi and his friends as they dream, hope and work for a bright future in the vibrant New York City neighborhood of Washington Heights.

For more information, visit our website - Click Here.

Photo Credit: Amber Gamber Photography

Gianalis Ortiz and James Manjo

Gianalis Ortiz and James Manjo
Gianalis Ortiz and James Manjo

Louis Salazar and Tshyona Dagnachew
Gianalis Ortiz and James Manjo

Louis Salazar
Louis Salazar and Tshyona Dagnachew

Louis Salazar and Tshyona Dagnachew
Louis Salazar

Gianalis Ortiz, Tshyona Dagnachew, Louis Salazar, and  James Manjo

Gianalis Ortiz, Tshyona Dagnachew, Louis Salazar, and  James Manjo
Gianalis Ortiz, Tshyona Dagnachew, Louis Salazar, and  James Manjo

Louis Salazar

Tshyona Dagnachew
Louis Salazar

Gianalis Ortiz
Tshyona Dagnachew

Gianalis Ortiz
Gianalis Ortiz

James Manjo
Gianalis Ortiz

James Manjo
James Manjo


 

Cast Members of IN THE HEIGHTS
James Manjo

National Tour of HAMILTON Comes to the Hershey Theatre During 2024-25 Season
Cast Members of IN THE HEIGHTS




