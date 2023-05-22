Photos: First Look At IN THE HEIGHTS At Dreamwrights

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical follows neighbors as they dream, hope and work for a bright future in the vibrant New York City's Washington Heights.
POPULAR
Dreamwrights will present Lin-Manuel Miranda's IN THE HEIGHTS for six performances only. See photos from the production.
Nominated for 13 Tony Awards and winning Best Musical, Score, and Orchestrations. In The Heights follows bodega owner Usnavi and his friends as they dream, hope and work for a bright future in the vibrant New York City neighborhood of Washington Heights.
For more information, visit our website - Click Here.
Photo Credit: Amber Gamber Photography
Gianalis Ortiz and James Manjo
Gianalis Ortiz and James Manjo
Louis Salazar and Tshyona Dagnachew
Louis Salazar
Louis Salazar and Tshyona Dagnachew
Gianalis Ortiz, Tshyona Dagnachew, Louis Salazar, and James Manjo
Gianalis Ortiz, Tshyona Dagnachew, Louis Salazar, and James Manjo
Louis Salazar
Tshyona Dagnachew
Gianalis Ortiz
Gianalis Ortiz
James Manjo
James Manjo
Cast Members of IN THE HEIGHTS
Videos
|Orchid
Pharmacy Theatre (10/06-10/07)
|You're a Good a Man, Charlie Brown
The Belmont Theatre (8/04-8/13)
|Great Balls of Fire
Gretna Theatre (7/28-7/28)
|Ruby
Chambersburg Community Theatre (6/16-6/18)
|Jekyll & Hyde in Concert
Gretna Theatre (6/08-6/11)CAST
|Together Off-Broadway: Merman & Martin
Gretna Theatre (7/22-6/25)
|The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Theatre Harrisburg (6/09-6/25)CAST
|Run For Your Wife
Oyster Mill Playhouse (11/03-11/19)
|Bandstand
Hershey Area Playhouse (5/25-6/04)
|The Hunchback of Notre Dame
The Belmont Theatre (6/16-6/25)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You