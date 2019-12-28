Mountainfilm on Tour will make its Gettysburg debut at the Majestic Theater on January 31 at 7:30 p.m. with a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and inspiring documentary films originally featured at the 2019 Mountainfilm festival held Memorial Day weekend in Telluride, Colorado. A Mountainfilm presenter will emcee the evening providing insight on films, filmmakers and subjects.

"Mountainfilm has to be seen on the Majestic's giant screen to fully appreciate the thrills and chills of these short documentaries about trail biking, downhill skiing, fighting forest fires, and mountain climbing in Antarctica," said Majestic Theater Founding Executive Director Jeffrey Gabel. "The films especially feature the inspiring stories of minority adventurers including disabled, LGBTQ, women and Native Americans."

The diverse selection of films will be shown on the giant screen in the Majestic Theater's beautifully restored historic auditorium. Films will explore the themes connected to Mountainfilm's mission: using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world. One of America's longest-running film festivals, Mountainfilm began in 1979. In addition to screening independent documentary films from around the world, the festival includes a full-day symposium on contemporary issues, art and photography exhibits, outdoor programs and panels. More information about the mission of Mountainfilm is available at www.mountainfilm.org.

General admission tickets for this inspiring evening are $15 in advance, $20 at the door, and $10 for students and are available at Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, by calling (717) 337-8200, or online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org. The Box Office is open Monday through Saturday, 12-7 p.m. and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for the performance is available from Gettysburg College's Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle starts one hour before each performance and is ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street.

The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College to create cultural capital for its campus and community.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You