Majestic Theater Announces Spring Curbside Popcorn Sales

Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater will offer "majestically" delicious popcorn for purchase under the marquee at 25 Carlisle Street, Gettysburg on First Fridays this spring.

"Our curbside popcorn stand was so popular last fall that customers have been clamoring for a re-run. And you know why? Scientific research shows good movie popcorn is the third most basic human need after love and home-cooked food," said Jeffrey Gabel, Majestic Theater Founding Executive Director. "The Majestic serves THE best popcorn in town because we only use Orville Redenbacher's 'no old-maid' popping corn, and Matt Moon's secret popping oil. Melted butter is optional but highly recommended."

The perfect treat after a long week is a bag of fresh-popped Majestic Theater buttered popcorn. Theater staff will be selling fresh popcorn in front of the theater, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, on April 2 and May 7, 5:30-7 p.m. Stop by, say hello, and take home your own bag of "majestically" delicious popcorn, safely packaged and served by masked and gloved theater staff. Prices are $4 and $5. Cash and charge accepted. Popcorn is free to members of the Majestic's Popcorn Club.

The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College to build cultural capital for its campus and community.