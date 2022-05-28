Majestic Theater Announces 2022-2023 Celebrity Season

Experience the magic of live entertainment with Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater during the 2022-2023 Celebrity Season, kicking off this August. The monumental season lineup includes legendary performances by world-renowned musicians, awe-inspiring dance shows, a magician, live theater, and the first-ever film festival dedicated to the films of Ken Burns. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17 to the general public. Majestic members can access ticket pre-sales starting Monday, June 13.

The centerpiece of the 2022-2023 season is Who Are We?: A Festival Celebrating the Films of Ken Burns, set for Feb. 10-12, 2023. The weekend, representing the first film festival ever dedicated to and sanctioned by the documentary filmmaker, will include 25 hours of film screenings from across Burns's 40-year catalog, three presentations featuring Burns, and opportunities to hear from Burns's colleagues about the music, scripts, and cinematography that have come to characterize his work. Tickets for the three events featuring Burns are $29 each. A festival pass including admission to all paid events and early seating at festival events will also be available. Many festival events are free to attend, but ticket reservations are required. Advanced ticket reservation is strongly recommended and only available by calling or visiting the Box Office.



Opening the 2022-2023 Celebrity Season in early August are two popular concerts sure to get audiences singing along. Rock legend and founding member of both the Hollies and Crosby, Stills and Nash, Graham Nash returns to the Majestic on Sunday, Aug. 7, at 7:30 p.m. Later the same week, The Doo Wop Project, featuring stars from the Broadway hit Jersey Boys, brings the classic 1950s sound and close harmonies of five guys singing on a street corner into the 21st century with a performance on Friday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. The show is sponsored by the J. William Warehime Fund of the Majestic Theater Centennial Endowment.

On Oct. 15 at 8 p.m., best-selling author and NPR contributor David Sedaris makes his Gettysburg debut following the release of his latest books The Best of Me and A Carnival of Snackery. This intimate evening will feature a selection of new readings, an audience Q&A session, and a book signing, with books available for purchase thanks to the Gettysburg College Bookstore.



Be mesmerized by spooky ghouls and goblins conjured by master illusionist David Caserta in Haunted Illusions, appearing onstage Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. This family show is made possible by the Sites Family Endowed Fund for Children's Programming, part of the Majestic's Centennial Endowment. The two-time Grammy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir will Raise the Roof at the Majestic Theater Monday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. as part of their 2022 North American tour. The choir is comprised of 20 South African artists sharing the inspirational power of African Gospel music. The Gettysburg concert by the ensemble which has performed for world leaders, is part of WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital's Healing HeARTs Healthy Family Series.



Totem Pole Playhouse's beloved A Christmas Carol will take the stage December 9-18 with a cast of local and professional actors, singers and dancers. Dancing with the Local Stars, benefiting the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County and the Adams County Arts Council will pair local celebrities with professional choreographers on Friday. Jan. 13, 2023, and Mountainfilm on Tour will bring the best in documentary short films to the big screen on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 for the third year. On Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at 5 p.m. The Aluminum Show presents a magical, mystery-filled, multi-sensory experience set on a futuristic planet made entirely of aluminum. The show is suitable for patrons ages 5 and up and is sponsored by the Jean S. LeGros and Jeffrey Gabel Endowed Fund for Family Programming.

Two theatrical performances rescheduled from last season due to the pandemic will grace the stage in early 2023. The Reduced Shakespeare Company presents The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged) on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:30 p.m., mocking the subject it was born to reduce - from the high-brow to the low - comedy through the ages. On Friday, March 3, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. L.A. Theatre Works presents Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom, the hilarious and true story behind one of America's most beloved TV comedies. The show, supported by the Majestic Theater Centennial Endowment, played to sold out houses during its premiere Los Angeles run in 2018.



The Trinity Irish Dance Company, fusing Ireland's vibrant and traditional dance form with American innovation, will dazzle Majestic audiences with its hard-driving, percussive, and agile performance on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. thanks to the Majestic Theater Centennial Endowment's Lydia Zeigler Clare Fund. And George Hinchliffe's Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain invades Gettysburg on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. with its critically acclaimed, not-too-serious, but ever-so-silly interpretations of a catalog ranging from rock and pop to jazz and classical music. The show is supported by the Majestic Theater Centennial Endowment.

Tickets for several shows are already on sale. Tickets for the remainder of the 2022-2023 season will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 17. Majestic members may begin accessing the ticket pre-sale on Monday, June 13, based on membership level. Tickets are available online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org, by calling (717) 337-8200, or by stopping by the Box Office at 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday, 3-7:30 p.m., Saturday, 12-7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 1-5:30 p.m. Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for most live shows is available from Gettysburg College's Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle starts one hour before each performance and is ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street.

The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College as a gathering place for its campus and community to celebrate the arts together.

