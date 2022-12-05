Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards; Ephrata Performing Arts Center Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Standings - 12/5/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Lindsay Bretz-Morgan - SHOWTUNE SUNDAY - The Belvedere Inn 22%

Jeff Coon - SUMMER CLUB - Gretna Theatre 17%

Tori Guhl - 2022 YOUTH COMPANY SHOWCASE - Servant Stage Company 7%

The Unforgettable Big Band - HERSHEY AREA PLAYHOUSE PRESENTS: THE UNFORGETTABLE BIG BAND - Hershey Area Playhouse 7%

Carly Lafferty - JOLENE - Open stage 6%

Shannon Agnew - SIDEKICKED - Millbrook Playhouse 5%

Rebecca Pieper - IMITATING LIFE THROUGH SONG - Nazareth Center for the Arts 5%

Donovan Hoffer - THE MUSIC OF QUEEN + JOURNEY - Prima Theatre 4%

Chris Dailey - CHRIS DAILEY LIVE IN CONCERT - Community Theatre League 4%

Nala Yates - ALIEN8 - Dreamwrights 3%

Maggie Haynes - JOLENE - Open stage 3%

Isaiah Stoltzfus - MOTOWN LEGENDS - Mt Gretna Tabernacle 2%

Broadway at the Barn - BROADWAY AT THE BARN - Lebanon Community Theatre 2%

Alyssa Wray - THE MUSIC OF QUEEN + JOURNEY - Prima Theatre 2%

Corinna Sowers Adler - SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL - Yocum Institute for Arts Education 2%

Brook Wood - THE MUSIC OF QUEEN + JOURNEY - Prima Theatre 2%

Jeannette Wehye - THE MUSIC OF MOTOWN - Mt. Gretna Summer Concert Series 2%

Raquel Richardson - MOTOWN LEGENDS - Mt Gretna Tabernacle 1%

Kathryn Cook - MOTOWN LEGENDS - Mt Gretna Tabernacle 1%

John Lloyd Young - CABARET - BCP New Hope, PA 1%

Jeanette Whyea - MOTOWN LEGENDS - Mt Gretna Tabernacle 1%

Ryan Doncsecz - IMITATING LIFE THROUGH SONG - Nazareth Center for the Arts 1%

Dixie Surewood - BROADWAY OR BUST - Blue Moon 1%

Madison Eppley - JOLENE - Open stage 1%

April Mae Davis - ON THE NAUGHTY LIST - Prima Theatre 0%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kristin Pontz - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 14%

Kristin Pontz - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 10%

Alex Perez - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 4%

Brandon Cameron - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 4%

Andrew Stewart - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Civic Theatre of Allentown 3%

Kristin Petrou - THE WEDDING SINGER - Hershey Area Playhouse 3%

Bryan-Keyth Wilson - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 3%

Katie Conklin - NEWSIES - Community Theatre League 3%

Wally Calderon - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 3%

Solise Alisa White - SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - The Ware Center 3%

Cody Smith - ADDAMS FAMILY - Creative Pursuits 3%

Marc Robin - CINDERELLA - Fulton Theatre 3%

Kristen Pontz - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Sara Flynn - DESCENDANTS - The Belmont 2%

Lexi Fazzolari - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Allenberry Playhouse 2%

Deirdre and Gabe Casey - SPRING AWAKENING - Dreamwrights 2%

Rebecca Gentry - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mickey’s Black Box Theatre 2%

Wally Calderon - ROCK AROUND THE CLOCK - Servant Stage Company 2%

Maggie Anderson - MATILDA - Gretna Theatre 2%

Kerry Lambert - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Megan McClain - REEFER MADNESS - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Sarah Logsdon - MAMMA MIA! - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Alejandra Santos - THE COLOR PURPLE - Civic Theater 2%

Shannon Agnew - CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Dierdre and Gabriel Casey - WEST SIDE STORY - DreamWrights 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Stacey Burdick / Lisa Harris / Kate Willman - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 16%

Travis M. Grant - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Fulton Theatre 7%

Rebecca Bauer - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 6%

Stacey Burdick & Kate Willman - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

YharNahKeeShah *Ya-Ya* Smith - FOR COLORED BOYZ ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN/ WHEN FREEDOM AIN'T ENUFF - Fulton Theatre 5%

Christopher Quigley - HELLO DOLLY! - The Belmont Theatre 4%

Paul Foltz - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Harrisburg 4%

Jacquee Johnson - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 4%

Isabelle Masquelier - SPRING AWAKENING - DreamWrights 3%

Sarah Kendrick Watson - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 3%

Hong Tran-Speros - ADDAMS FAMILY - Creative Pursuits 3%

John White - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Terrell Jenkins - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Courtney Cauthon - THE SECRET GARDEN - Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center 2%

Teal Knight - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Steel River Playhouse 2%

Jacquee Johnson - CATS - Susquehanna Stage Company 2%

Stephanie Diane Parks - JERSEY BOYS - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Tara Deljanovan - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Community Theatre League 2%

Paul Foltz - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Stephanie Diane Parks - CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 1%

Terri Dorshimer and Mandi L. Hurley - REEFER MADNESS - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Lio Feeney - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Ephrata performing arts center 1%

Tara Deljanovan - NEWSIES - Community Theatre League 1%

Elizabeth Majewski - CABARET - Methacton Community Theater 1%

Bottari & Case - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Fulton Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

CHICAGO - Dutch Apple Dinner Theater 54%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Servant Stage Company 22%

CATS - Susquehanna Stage Company 12%

FOOT LOOSE - Totem Pole Playhouse 10%

DAMES AT SEA - Bucks County Playhouse 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Kevin Ditzler - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 20%

Marc Robin - SOUND OF MUSIC - Fulton Theatre 8%

Wally Calderon - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 7%

Winnona Piazza - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Harrisburg 4%

William Sanders - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Civic Theatre of Allentown 4%

Alex Perez - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 4%

Luke Reed - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Totem Pole Playhouse 3%

Shannon Agnew - CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

Ashley Byerts - THE SECRET GARDEN - Players on High at the Carlisle Theatre 3%

Marc Robin - KINKY BOOTS - Fulton Theatre 3%

René Staub - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Belmont theater 3%

Andrea Unger - SHREK THE MUSICAL - DreamWrights 2%

Jasmine Ammons Bucher - THE WEDDING SINGER - Hershey Area Playhouse 2%

Seth Sponhouse - RAGTIME - Community Theatre League 2%

Gabe and Deirdre Casey - SPRING AWAKENING - DreamWrights 2%

Matthew Hydzik - ADDAMS FAMILY - Creative Pursuits 2%

Edward Fernandez - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

John DiFerdinando - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Steel River Playhouse 2%

Chaz Wolcott - JERSEY BOYS - Millbrook Playhose 2%

Eric Mansilla - ONCE - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Rosemary Bucher - SWEENEY TODD - Hershey Area Playhouse 2%

Christopher Quigley - HELLO DOLLY! - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Rebecca Gentry - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mickey’s Black Box Theatre 2%

Eric S. Mansilla - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Oyster Mill Playhouse 2%

Philip Vonada - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Community Theatre League 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Edward R. Fernandez - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 25%

Marc Robin - SWEAT - Fulton 8%

Reji Woods - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 8%

Bryan-Keyth Wilson - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 7%

Tara Deljanovan - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Community Theatre League 5%

Evita Colon - SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - The Ware Center 3%

Edward R. Fernandez - THE CRUCIBLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Vicki Schneider - WOMEN AND ONE ACTS - TAFE 3%

Jack Hartman - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Belmont Theatre 3%

Ashley Shade Byerts - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Carlisle Theatre 3%

Lawrence Lesher - MISERY - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

Jeff Luttermoser - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Stephen Hensel - THE LION IN WINTER - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Randall Frizado - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Gretna Theatre 2%

Amanda Coffin - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Dave Olmsted - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Allenberry Playhouse 2%

Edward R Fernandez - HEDDA GABLER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Quinton Laughman - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - TAFE 2%

Mandi L Hurley - NIGHTFALL - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Jack Hartman - THE ELEPHANT MAN - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Maria Enriquez - AGNES OF GOD - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%

Amanda Nowell - CHARLOTTE’S WEBB - Dreamwrights 1%

Jay Schmuck - THE 39 STEPS - Dreamwrights 1%

Chris Koslosky - NOW AND THEN - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Ashley Shade Byerts - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - The Carlisle Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 14%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 9%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 6%

NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 5%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Chambersburg Community Theatre 4%

RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL - Servant Stage Company 3%

RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

SWEENEY TODD - Hershey Area Playhouse 3%

CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Belmont Theatre 2%

DAVID - Sight & Sound Theatres 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Fulton Theatre 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Fulton 2%

A TALE OF TWO CITIES - Cavod Theatre 2%

DESCENDANTS - The Belmont Theatre 2%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mickey’s Black Box Theatre 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 2%

KINKY BOOTS - Fulton Theatre 2%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Allenberry Playhouse 2%

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

CHICAGO - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 1%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 1%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Community Theatre League 1%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Creative Pursuit 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jon DeGaetano - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 20%

Tim Moser - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 6%

Colin Riebel - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 6%

Phill Haney - RAGTIME - Community Theatre League 5%

Tim Moser - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 4%

Tristian Stasiulis - PUFFS - Keystone Theatrics 3%

Caleb Stroman - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

Matthew Mitra - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Harrsiburg 3%

Miguel Santiago - SWEENEY TODD - Hershey Area Playhouse 3%

Paul Black - CINDERELLA - Fulton Theatre 3%

Jason Spichler - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage 3%

CHICAGO - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Russell Thompson - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Judi Miller - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Belmont 2%

Caleb Stroman - CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

CATS - Susquehanna 2%

Tim Moser - THE MUSIC OF QUEEN + JOURNEY - Prima Theatre 2%

Corey Eslinger - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Carlisle Theatre 2%

Judi Miller - DESCENDANTS - The Belmont 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Caleb Stroman - JERSEY BOYS - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Shannon Seip - A TALE OF TWO CITIES - Cavod Theatre 2%

Stephen Hensel - NIGHTFALL - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Jim Shomo - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Susquehanna Stage 2%

Jason Strickland - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

A. Scott Williams - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 23%

Nate Petley - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 7%

Scott Williams - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 7%

Ben McNaboe - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Fulton Theatre 6%

Mitchell Sensenig - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Harrisburg 4%

Ryan Edward Wise - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 4%

Caleb Heckman - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 4%

A. Scott Williams - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Michelle DiBona Trefren - THE SECRET GARDEN - Players on High at the Carlisle Theatre 4%

Cameron Kinnear - CHICAGO - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Sharon Boyer - CATS - Susquehanna Stage Company 3%

Mo Ortbal - CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

Ryan Dean Schoening - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mickeys Black Box 3%

Amy Rau - A TALE OF TWO CITIES - Cavod Theatre 3%

Ben McNaboe - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - The Fulton Theatre 3%

Mitchell Sensenig - ONCE - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Tyler Hoover - ROCK AROUND THE CLOCK - Servant Stage 2%

Benjamin McCormack - JERSEY BOYS - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Lindy Mack - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Oyster Mill Playhouse 2%

Julie Eurillo - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Steel River Playhouse 2%

Ben McNaboe - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Fulton Theatre 2%

Erin Toscani & Barb Newberry - CABARET - Methacton Community Theater 2%

Andy Roberts - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Servant Stage Company 1%

Scott Williams - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gretna Theatre 1%

Jimmy Damore - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%



Best Musical

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 20%

NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 6%

RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL - Servant Stage Company 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

SWEENEY TODD - Hershey Area Playhouse 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Chambersburg Community Theatre 4%

RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 4%

ADDAMS FAMILY - creative Pursuits 3%

THE SECRET GARDEN - The Carlisle Theatre 3%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Fulton 3%

CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

JERSEY BOYS - Fulton Theatre 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Fulton Theatre 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Belmont 2%

CHICAGO - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mickey’s Black Box Theatre 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Totem Pole Playhouse 2%

AVENUE Q - Dreamwrights Center for Community Arts 2%

ONCE - Keystone Theatrics 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - DreamWrights 2%

MAMMA MIA - The Belmont 2%

FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Fulton 1%

CABARET - Susquehanna Stage 1%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Community THeatre League 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 34%

CHILDREN OF THE EMPIRE - Fulton Theatre 11%

ROCK AROUND THE CLOCK - Servant Stage Company 10%

SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - The Ware Center 8%

SIDEKICKED - Millbrook Playhouse 7%

ALIEN8 - Dreamwrights Center for Community Arts 7%

PRODIGAL - A MUSICAL ALLEGORY - Servant Stage 7%

HIMBOS - Pittsburgh Public Theater 5%

VERMILLION SUNSET - HACC Theatre 4%

WHAT KIND OF WOMAN - Off the WALL 4%

SOON - Prima Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Jordon Ross Weinhold - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 23%

Scott Sealover - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 9%

Will Lentz - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 4%

Zoe Constantinides - CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

Randy Jeter - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Fulton Theatre 2%

Darren Cementina - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Beth Darowish - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Lindy Keefe - MAMMA MIA! - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Paige Gualandi - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Ovation Playhouse NEPA 2%

Colin Mash - CABARET - Methacton Community Theater 2%

Charlotte Caples - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Harrusburg 2%

Patrick Mertz - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Civic Theatre of Allentown 1%

Ava Giorgione - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Allenberry Playhouse 1%

Hadley Qualls - THE SECRET GARDEN - Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center 1%

Andrew Mark Schaffer - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Civic Theatre of Allentown 1%

Aubyn Johnson - RAGTIME - Community Theatre League 1%

Kelly Kantner - DOGFIGHT - Genesis 1%

Reji Woods - ADDAMS FAMILY - Creative Pursuits 1%

Hanley Smith - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Fulton Theatre 1%

Amy Jo Brixius - SWEENEY TODD - Hershey Area Playhouse 1%

Andrew Zahn - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 1%

Joshua William Green - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 1%

Cameryn Deibler - FUN HOME - Milburn Stone 1%

Stephane Duret - KINKY BOOTS - Fulton theater 1%

Noah Bloom - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Facetime Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Jordon Ross Weinhold - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 33%

Zach Haines - HEDDA GABLER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 9%

Kristie Ohlinger - HEDDA GABLER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 7%

Callaghan Petrosky - OUR TOWN - Servant Stage Company 4%

Andrew Dixon - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 4%

Davon Williams - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 3%

Joel Ashur - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 2%

A.J. Rhoads - MURDER ON WEST MOON STREET - Little Theater of Mechanicsburg 2%

Evita Colon - SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - Ware Center 2%

Randall Frizado - SWEAT - Fulton Theatre 1%

Brian Silva - PUFFS, OR SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC - Allenberry Playhouse 1%

Amy Straub - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Community Theatre League 1%

Ryan Dean Schoening - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Alice Kelly Bahlke - MISERY - Millbrook Playhouse 1%

Hannah Kuhn - CHARLOTTE’S WEB - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 1%

Daryl Perkins Jr - THE ELEPHANT MAN - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Tatiana Dalton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Belmont 1%

Brad Heffner - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Community Theatre League 1%

Rachel Faust - THE CRUCIBLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Raquel Richardson - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%

Trystin Bailey - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Hadley Qualls - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Carlisle Theatre 1%

Maya Burdick - CRUCIBLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Timothy J. Cox - MISERY - Millbrook Playhouse 1%

Martha Traverse - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Belmont Theatre 1%



Best Play

AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 35%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 12%

OUR TOWN - Servant Stage Company 4%

THE CRUCIBLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

CHANGING CHANNELS - Fulton 4%

A TALE OF TWO CITIES - Cavod Theatre 4%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Allenberry Playhouse 3%

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Belmont Theatre 3%

THE ELEPHANT MAN - The Belmont Theatre 2%

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - The Carlisle Theatre 2%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - TAFE 2%

SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - Ware Center 2%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Community Theatre League 2%

THE 39 STEPS - Dreamwrights 2%

MISERY - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Little Theater of Mechanicsburg 2%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Community Theatre League 2%

THE LION IN WINTER - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Oyster Mill Playhouse 1%

HARVEY - The Carlisle Theatre 1%

DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Millbrook Playhouse 1%

NIGHTFALL - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

OLEANNA - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Gretna Theatre 1%



Best Production of an Opera

IN A GROVE - Pittsburgh Opera 53%

TREEMONISHA (JOPLIN) - West Shore Symphony Orchestra 47%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Adam Koch - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Fulton Theatre 16%

Glen Brodersen - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 6%

Jon DeGaetano - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Travis Daniel Williams - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 4%

Glen Brodersen - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 4%

William Mohney - CINDERELLA - Fulton Theatre 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Fulton Theatre 3%

Benjamin Miller - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 3%

Karen Ruch - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

Reji Woods, Jeremy Patterson, Gary McCrady - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 3%

Gerry Gold - RAGTIME - Community Theatre League 3%

Jessica Dey and Inge Storey - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Creative Pursuits 3%

Robert Kodachrome and Chris McCleary - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

René Staub - DESCENDANTS - The Belmont Theater 3%

Gary McCardy - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage 2%

Joel Persing - NOW AND THEN - The Belmont 2%

Valeriya Nedviga - CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Fulton theatre 2%

Ashley Shade Byerts - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Carlisle Theatre 2%

Gerry Gold - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Community Theatre League 2%

Heidi Swartz - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Facetime Theatre 2%

Andrue Morgan - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Rick Sheffe & Prof. Matt Kiser - THE SECRET GARDEN - Players on High at the Carlisle Theatre 2%

Jeremy Slagle - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Open Stage 2%

Glen Brodersen - A TALE OF TWO CITIES - Cavod Theatre 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Grant Patrick and Nate Petley - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 24%

Shaun Ressler - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 10%

Miguel Santiago - SWEENEY TODD - Hershey Area Playhouse 5%

Asher Johnson - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 5%

Josh Allamon - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 5%

Jonathan Shuey - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 5%

CJ Raymond - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 5%

Josh Allamon - CINDERELLA - Fulton Theatre 5%

Emily Dellinger - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 4%

Brandon Miller/Scott Templin - DESCENDANTS - The Belmont 3%

Brandon Miller/Scott Templin - MAMMA MIA! - The Belmont 3%

Grant Patrick - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Bobby Zaccano - NIGHTFALL - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 3%

Matt Hinton - THE SECRET GARDEN - Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center 3%

Amanda Coffin - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Nate Oakley - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Allenberry Playhouse 2%

Dave Unger - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - TAFE 2%

Nate Oakley - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mickeys Black Box 2%

Matt Hinton - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - The Carlisle Theatre 1%

Don Otto - CABARET - Methacton Community Theater 1%

Grant Patrick - HEDDA GABLER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Shannon Knapp - WHAT KIND OF WOMAN - off the WALL 1%

Jon DeGaetano - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Joe Ickowski - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Open Stage 1%

Jay Kirssin - VERMILLION SUNSET - HACC Theatre 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Stacia Renell Smith - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 16%

Jordon Ross Weinhold - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 9%

Michael Ronca - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Facetime Theatre 6%

Max Stiner - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

Tyler Rock - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Chambersburg Community Theatre 4%

Brian Viera - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Justin Fields - THE COLOR PURPLE - Civic Theater 2%

Corey Landis - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mickeys Black Box 2%

Adeleke Goring - CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Kylie Jo Smith - RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL - Servant Stage Company 2%

Carly Geiter - SOUND OF MUSIC - Fulton Theatre 2%

Alexandra Shephard - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Zachary Spafford - JERSEY BOYS - Millbrook Playhouse 1%

Ricky negron - SPONGEBOB - Civic theatre 1%

Nolen Petrosky - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 1%

Jess Teter - THE SECRET GARDEN - Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center 1%

Abby Simon - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Community Theatre League 1%

Alison Whipple - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Samantha Roche - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Steel River Playhouse 1%

Dan Deal - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 1%

Abby Dupler - ADDAMS FAMILY - Creative Pursuits 1%

Matt Robinson - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Carlisle Theatre 1%

Jasmine Ammons Bucher - SWEENEY TODD - Hershey Area Playhouse 1%

McKenna Spangler - HELLO DOLLY! - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Kelly Kantner - LITTLE MERMAID - Genesis 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Preston H. Schreffler - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 20%

Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE CRUCIBLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 13%

Michael Roman - THE CRUCIBLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6%

Daphnee McMaster - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 6%

Westley Smith - CHARLOTTE’S WEBB - Dreamwrights 4%

Christian Wolf - OUR TOWN - Servant Stage Company 4%

Dixie Smith - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Belmont Theatre 4%

Lawrence Lesher - MISERY - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

Maya Burdick - THE CRUCIBLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Dorian Fomby - FOR COLORED BOYZ ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN/ WHEN FREEDOM AIN'T ENUFF - Fulton Theatre 3%

Richard Bradbury - HEDDA GABLER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Kené Chelo Ortiz - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 2%

Timothy Riggs - HEDDA GABLER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Solise Alisa White - SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - Ware Center 2%

Dorian Fomby - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 2%

Marisa Hoover (as Annie the Stage Manager) - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Catherine Tyson-Osif - THE ODD COUPLE - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Natalie Beckman - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Jonathan Dinkle - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 2%

Laila Keadan - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Joseph M. Kemprowski (as multiple characters) - PUFFS - Keystone Theatrics 1%

Catie Mo - HARVEY - The Carlisle Theatre 1%

Glenn Wilson - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Community Theatre League 1%

Isaiah Stoltzfus - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%

Lydia Alkinburgh - AGNES OF GOD - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%

