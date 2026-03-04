BAT OUT OF HELL Tour to be Presented at Hershey Theatre

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Get ready for Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical, the thrilling spectacle where the timeless music of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf reigns supreme! Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical will play Hershey Theatre for ONE NIGHT ONLY on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6, 2026, at 10 a.m.

Featuring some of the most iconic rock songs ever recorded, Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical boasts an epic world-class cast of singers, dancers, actors, accompanied by a dynamic eight-piece rock band. This reimagined award-winning show promises to be a thrilling experience.

Bat Out of Hell – The Musical won the UK'S Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Evening Standard Awards and was nominated for 8 LONDON WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical.

Bat Out Of Hell became one of the best-selling albums in history, selling over 68 million copies worldwide. 16 years after the release of the original album, Steinman scored again with Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell, which contained the massive hit I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That). For the stage musical, the legendary and award-winning Jim Steinman incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth, Bat Out of Hell, I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That), It's All Coming Back to Me, and Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad, as well as the previously unreleased song What Part of My Body Hurts the Most.

As the Lost boys and girls flee into the tunnels below the city from its ruler Falco, his teenage daughter Raven locks eyes with fearless leader of the Lost, the immortal Strat, and the immensity of their love-at-first-sight-obsessions threaten to destroy both of their families. Experience the thrill of the electrifying songs of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's epic collaboration: “Bat Out of Hell.”