CHERISH THE LADIES Comes to the Carlisle Theatre in March

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

For four decades, Cherish The Ladies has captivated audiences worldwide as one of the most celebrated Irish music ensembles in history. Renowned for their exhilarating mix of traditional Irish music, stunning vocals and propulsive step dancing, they have won the hearts of audiences and critics alike.

This Grammy-nominated group has forged a path for women in the male-dominated Irish music scene, having a lasting legacy with 18 critically acclaimed albums and thousands of performances worldwide, from prestigious concert halls to the Olympics and even the White House.

Led by the dynamic flute and whistle virtuoso Joanie Madden, a recipient of the National Endowment for The Arts National Heritage Award, Cherish The Ladies offers an unforgettable experience of music, song and dance.

The performance is on March 22.