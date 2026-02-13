Video: The Infamous Stringdusters Bring 20th Anniversary Tour to the Appell Center

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





The Grammy Award-winning bluegrass ensemble performs March 24 at the Strand Theatre.The Infamous Stringdusters will bring their 20th anniversary tour to the Appell Center for the Performing Arts on March 24, appearing at the historic Strand Theatre as part of its Centennial Season. Check out a video trailer for the show.

The groundbreaking quintet — The Infamous Stringdusters — is celebrating two decades together with the release of its new album, 20/20, alongside a national tour. Known for blending traditional bluegrass instrumentation with the energy and drive of a rock show, the band continues to push genre boundaries.

The current lineup features Chris Pandolfi (banjo), Travis Book (double bass), Jeremy Garrett (fiddle), Andy Hall (dobro), and Andy Falco (guitar). Together, they blur the lines between bluegrass, Americana, country and indie-folk, creating a dynamic live experience that has earned them a Grammy Award and a devoted following.

Tickets are available now through the Appell Center box office.