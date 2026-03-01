Review: THE TIME OF YOUR LIFE at Carlisle Theatre Players On High

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 1940 Pulitzer Prize winning play The Time of Your Life by William Saroyan first opened on Broadway in 1939. The story takes place at Nick’s Pacific Street Saloon, Restaurant, and Entertainment Palace in San Francisco, where the audience meets a cast of eccentric characters. Join the cast and crew at Carlisle Theatre to catch this enchanting show under the direction of R.J. Lesch and assistant director Scarlet Nishimoto through March 8th.

While there were some unfortunate issues with microphones going out the evening this reviewer saw the show, the cast handled it well, and, setting those issues aside, the sound balance was terrific. The lighting, costumes, props, and set are lovely, inviting the audience into Nick’s Pacific Street Saloon, Restaurant and Entertainment Palace.

The large cast includes Victoria Thompson (Killer’s Sidekick/Cop), Surag Gopi (Society Gentleman), Loralee Herman (Elsie), Janelle French (Killer/Society Lady), Cat Moore (Newsboy/Anna), Katy Clay (Arab), Susan Vernon (Nick’s Mother), Kassie Shoup (Krupp/Woman’s Voice), Anna Forrester (Willie), Matt Thomsen (Dudley R. Bostwick/Sailor), Francis Janton (Kit Carson), Mike Shevlin (McCarthy), Russ Moore (Blick), April Denise Cuffley (Mary L.), Debra Cornelius (The Drunkard/Lorene), Penelope Shaw (Wesley), Hadley D’Esopo (Harry), Sam Speraw (Kitty Duval), AJ Rhoads (Tom), Maxfield Roach (Joe), and Derek Shoenberger (Nick).

While there were times when the energy seemed to lag a bit, the entire cast did a wonderful job of staying in character at all times, even when they were not in the spotlight. The audience could look away from the main action at any time and still be fully engaged in the story through the actions, reactions, expressions, and movements of those in the background. Katy Clay, Janelle French, Anna Forrester, Hadley D’Esopo, and Penelope Shaw are particularly skilled at this. Most of the characters have a monologue to deliver, and these were among the highlights of the show. Every single actor poured their hearts into these monologues, bringing their character to life and giving the audience a real sense of their character’s hopes, dreams, frustrations, and more.

In a cast with tremendous talent, there are a few performances this reviewer found particularly riveting. Russ Moore, Kassie Shoup, and Mike Shevlin shine a light on the political and societal turmoil of the times. Moore’s blustering, corrupt, despicable Blick is the antithesis of Nick and his inviting, inclusive saloon. Shoup’s beautifully delivered monologue drives home the question Shevlin’s McCarthy asks “what are we fighting for?”. Hadley D’Esopo is delightful as Harry, the comedian/dancer just looking for a chance. The most endearing aspect of D’Esopo’s performance is how it emphasizes the fact that Harry is hilarious when he’s not trying to be funny. Penelope Shaw and Katy Clay wow the audience with their live musical performance on piano and accordion, respectively.

AJ Rhoads and Sam Speraw are adorable as Tom and Kitty, and both of these actors show wonderful emotional range. Maxfield Roach performs Joe with a self-assured confidence and quiet yet commanding presence that is perfect for the role. His interactions with the various characters who pass through the saloon keep the show moving. This reviewers favorite performances of the evening came from Derek Shoenberger as Nick and Francis Janton as Kit Carson. Shoenberger’s Nick is strong yet kind-hearted, sarcastic yet compassionate. He is the keystone that holds the structure of the play together. Janton brings an incredible energy to the stage as Kit Carson. He is a storyteller whose twinkling eyes and mischievous smile make the audience hang on his every word.

The cast and creative team at Carlisle Theatre have put together a production that is as relevant today as it was in the 30s. If you enjoy interesting characters in a slice of life production, The Time of Your Life is the show for you. Visit https://carlisletheatre.org/players-on-high/ for more information on this and other upcoming productions.

