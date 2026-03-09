DreamWrights and OrangeMite Studios to Stage THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] (AGAIN) in York

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts, in co-production with OrangeMite Studios, will present The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised] [Again], running March 13-21, 2026 on the DreamWrights Main Stage. Written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield, the show packs every tragedy, comedy, and history in the Bard's canon into a single evening of fast-paced comedy, wordplay, and cheerful chaos.

For OrangeMite Studios, the production carries special weight. The organization has spent nearly two decades producing Shakespeare in the York community and, in doing so, became the first theatre company in Pennsylvania to stage all thirty-nine of his plays. With this co-production, audiences can experience the full scope of that achievement - every last play - in a single night.

The production features two rotating casts. Ryan Szwaja, Andrew Texter, and Joseph Woloson perform March 13, 14, and 15. Ryan Szwaja, Jacob Linzey, and Jason Zimmerman take the stage March 20 and 21. The show is directed by Becca Lease, with scenic design by Gregory DeCandia, costumes by Sam Lease, lighting by Ángel Nuñez, and sound design by Bishop Hunt.

Performances are scheduled for March 13, 14, 20, and 21 at 7:00 p.m., and March 15 at 3:00 p.m. The production contains mature humor, innuendo, and occasional strong language; it is recommended for teen and adult audiences.

Tickets are $16 for general seating and $20 for reserved seating when purchased in advance; prices increase by $2 at the door.