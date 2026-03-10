WITCH Will Come to PCS Theater This Month

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

PCS Theater will present Witch, Jen Silverman’s retelling of a Jacobean drama, directed by Matthew Carter. Blending dark comedy, romance, and social satire, Witch asks, how much is a soul worth when hope is hard to find?

“Hope is the engine. Hope is the spark… Hope is not passive. It is not soft. It is volatile. To hope is to risk devastation. To hope is to believe in the possibility of transformation,and to confront what it might cost.” -Director Matthew Carter

In the quiet village of Edmonton, an irresistibly charming devil named Scratch arrives with a simple offer: he will grant the townspeople their deepest desires in exchange for their souls. For many, the bargain is tempting. But Elizabeth Sawyer , an outsider branded a “witch” and cast out by her community , proves far more difficult to sway. Though she seems the devil’s easiest target, Elizabeth’s soul is not so readily bought.

As Scratch returns again and again to win her over, unexpected passions ignite, unlikely alliances form, and long-buried ambitions surface. The village’s moral center begins to shift, and nothing will remain the same. With razor-sharp humor and contemporary bite, Silverman’s play reframes a classic tale into a bold, modern parable about autonomy, desire, and the courage to define one’s own worth.

Director Matthew Carter brings a fresh vision to this daring and darkly playful production, guiding a dynamic cast through a story that is as provocative as it is entertaining.

Cast: Karen Johnston as Elizabeth Sawyer; Matthew Moorhead as Scratch; Alec Robin as Cuddy Banks; Scott Berkowitz as Frank Thorney; Thomas-Robert Irvin as Sir Arthur Banks; Madison Claus as Winnifred.