FIRST DATE, POPCORN FALLS, and More Set For Act II Playhouse 2026-27 Season

Act II Playhouse has announced its slate of 2026-2027 productions. The season will kick off with “Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground” in August.

Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground

Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground by Richard Hellesen is an intimate one-man show brings to life the 34th President of the United States, Dwight Eisenhower. It is summer, 1962 and two years after leaving office, Eisenhower opens The New York Times to find himself called “Mediocre” in the first historians’ ranking of American presidents. Stung and intrigued, Ike takes us on a candid, often hilarious journey through his life: his Kansas boyhood, his WWII command, and the defining decisions of his presidency. A funny, revealing, and electrifying solo performance, “Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground” challenges what true greatness means — and reminds us why courage, humor, and integrity stand at the heart of democracy. The production runs August 11 – September 13, 2026.

The Lifespan of a Fact

The season continues with “The Lifespan of a Fact,” by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell. Based on a true story and directed by Matt Pfeiffer, the play finds a Harvard graduate hired to fact-check a celebrated author’s essay for a struggling New York magazine — and sparks fly. Their clash over truth, art, and the meaning of accuracy quickly turns into a witty, fast-paced, and fiercely intelligent battle. Funny, provocative, and uncannily timely, “The Lifespan of a Fact” asks what matters more: the story or the facts, and whether a great work of art can survive scrutiny. A sharp, laugh-out-loud exploration of truth, trust, and the art of getting it right. It runs October 6 – November 8, 2026.

Double Down

For the holidays, Act II reunites two Philadelphia comedy icons in “Double Down” written and directed by Jennifer Childs which celebrates the comedy double act in all its forms. Beloved Philadelphia comedians Tony Braithwaite and Scott Greer bring history’s funniest duos to life — from Bob Hope and Bing Crosby to Abbott and Costello, Martin and Lewis, and the Smothers Brothers. Fast-paced, clever, and full of holiday cheer, this high-energy performance proves that great comedy never goes out of style. With laughs, heart, and the magic of a perfect pairing, Tony and Scott make this Yuletide season unforgettable for audiences of all ages. With Owen Robbins at the piano. “Double Down” runs December 1, 2026 – January 3, 2027.

The Trip to Bountiful

The latest in a line of powerful human dramas staged at Act II, the Playhouse next presents “The Trip to Bountiful” by Horton Foote. First performed in 1953 and now a classic of the American theatre, the play finds Carrie Watts who longs to escape her cramped Houston apartment and return to her hometown of Bountiful, Texas one last time. But the place she remembers may not be the town she finds. A timeless, moving human drama, Act II’s production stars Nancy Boykin in a masterful lead performance, directed with warmth and elegance by her son, James Kern. Full of heart, humor, and quiet wisdom, “The Trip to Bountiful” reminds us that hope, home, and connection are never out of reach, even when life takes unexpected turns. The production runs January 26 – February 28, 2027.

Popcorn Falls

Next is the zany, madcap farce, “Popcorn Falls” by James Hindman. Christopher Patrick Miullen and Joe Mallon take on more than 20 roles in this zany farce about the sleepy town of Popcorn Falls. When a greedy developer threatens to turn their town into a sewage plant, the townspeople have only one hope: open a theater and put on a show. Fast-paced, laugh-out-loud funny, and directed by Tony Braithwaite, “Popcorn Falls” celebrates the power of theater, community, and the daring to dream. The production runs March 23 – April 25, 2027.

First Date: The Musical

The season concludes with the beloved “First Date: The Musical.” Aaron and Casey meet on a blind date that quickly turns into a hilarious, high-stakes dinner at a busy New York restaurant. With inner critics taking over and fellow diners transformed into best friends, exes, and parents, every conversation becomes a comic adventure. Full of catchy songs, clever dance numbers, and laugh-out-loud moments, the show is a charming, fast-paced story of love, awkwardness, and the magic of a first encounter. By the time the check arrives, anything could happen — including true love. Stephen Casey returns to Act II to direct and Dan Matarazzo returns to Music Direct. “First Date: The Musical” runs May 18 – June 20, 2027.

Individual tickets go on sale Monday, May 11. The Box Office is open Mon-Sat, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. and orders can be made by phone or in person or online at act2.org.

Act II Playhouse is committed to theatrical programming that is both accessible and entertaining. Act II is committed to creating and producing original, classic, and contemporary plays, musicals, and cabarets (both comedic and musical) that reflect the highest artistic standards, and presenting them in our intimate venue that draws audiences and performers into a unique, vibrant and dynamic interaction. Act II Playhouse has received 43 Barrymore nominations and 6 Barrymore Awards. Act II Playhouse was founded in 1998; in 2012, Tony Braithwaite became the 3rd Artistic Director in the theatre’s history.