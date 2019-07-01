LET FREEDOM RING Presented By Servant Stage!

Servant Stage Company's star-spangled song-and-dance revue Let Freedom Ring: Music of America is coming to parks and other venues across Lancaster County this summer, with more than 30 performances scheduled from July 5th through August 19th.

It's a joyful and patriotic salute to the music of American songwriters Irving Berlin, George M. Cohan, Stephen Foster, and more, with plenty of Broadway, Barbershop, Gospel Spirituals, and Patriotic favorites thrown in for good measure.

"We wanted to create a show that would be the perfect fit for all of our outdoor park performances this summer," says Executive Director, Johnathan Bauer. "It's great for the whole family. Fun and lively, but also nostalgic as we pay tribute to some of the greatest American songwriters."

Featuring a cast of 10 talented local performers, the show is directed and choreographed by Servant Stage Artistic Director Wally Calderon with original musical arrangements by Tyler Hoover.

In keeping with Servant Stage's mission to make Great Performances accessible to everyone in the community, all performances are offered as Pay-What-You-Will. Featured performances include Lititz Springs Park on August 4th at 3:00pm and 7:00pm (or Grace Church Lititz in case of rain) and Lancaster Alliance Church from August 16th-18th.

The show plays in many other parks, churches, and retirement communities across the region including Huffnagle Park in Quarryville (July 6, 7:00pm), Coleman Park in Lebanon (July 7, 7:00pm), Mountville Lawn Concerts (July 14, 7:00pm), New Holland Community Park (July 28, 7:00pm), Strasburg Community Park (August 3, 6:30pm), and Kimberton Park in Phoenixville (August 10, 3:00pm). A full schedule of performance dates and venues can be found online at www.ServantStageCompany.com or by calling the Servant Stage box office at 717-455-0255.





