Jo Koy to Bring FUNNY IS FUNNY WORLD TOUR to Hershey Theatre in 2022

Comedian Jo Koy will bring his "Funny Is Funny World Tour" to Hershey Theatre on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing at a Las Vegas coffee house to now selling out the world's most prestigious venues including Radio City Music Hall (New York), Chase Center (San Francisco), The Forum (Los Angeles), Mall of Asia Arena (Manila, PH), Coca-Cola Arena (Dubai) and ICC Theatre (Sydney, AU). The hugely relatable comic pulls inspiration from his family, specifically his son.

In March 2021, the comedian released his first autobiography "Mixed Plate" with Harper Collins Publishers. In this funny and moving memoir, Koy uncovers the stories behind his stand-up: the conflict, the drama, and the laughter as he struggles to find his place in the entertainment industry, a country and the world.

