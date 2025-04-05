Hershey Symphony to Perform SUITE-EST PLACE ON EARTH to Close Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hershey Symphony Orchestra will present “Suite-est Place on Earth” at the Hershey Free Church on Friday, May 2, at 7:30 p.m. Maestro Greg Woodbridge will lead the orchestra through Ravel’s Ma mère l’Oye—Mother Goose Suite, Mendelssohn’s The Hebrides (“Fingal’s Cave”), and Copland’s Suite from Billy the Kid.

"This concert is a celebration of our very successful season, joining the musical cultures of Russia, France, Germany and the USA. There's no 'meaning' behind the choices; they're just beautiful works the audience will love and we love playing,” said Woodbridge. “They are all incredible for different reasons-- some because of their speed and excitement, and others because of their sophistication and elegance. They are expressive and picturesque.”

The Hershey Symphony Festival Strings, the symphony’s youth orchestra, will take part in this performance. The youth orchestra, under the direction of Andrew Kurtz, is made up of middle school students from around the region who have been rehearsing together since last fall.

“We are delighted to welcome students from the Festival Strings to play a selection with us to showcase our commitment to music education," Woodbridge said.

Later that month, the symphony will celebrate the conclusion of the season with a special fundraising event, to be held on Saturday, May 17, at the Hershey Story Museum. This event, entitled “Broadway Strings: A Night of Song for the Symphony,” will feature the Broadway Strings, a talented quintet of Broadway musicians, along with food, drink, a raffle, and a silent auction.

