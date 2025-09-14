Coming of Age Drama CHOIR BOY Comes to Trustus Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Trustus Theatre will present Choir Boy, the Tony-nominated coming-of-age drama with soaring gospel and R&B music, running from September 26 through October 12 on the Thigpen Mainstage.

Written by Tarell Alvin McCraney, the Academy Award-winning screenwriter of Moonlight, Choir Boy is a poignant and passionate exploration of identity, tradition, and belonging. The play follows Pharus Young, a gifted and determined student at the elite Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys, as he navigates the challenges of leading the school’s legendary gospel choir while staying true to himself in an environment that doesn't always embrace difference.

Directed by Terrance Henderson and music directed by Kristin Claiborne, this powerful production combines heartfelt storytelling with stunning musical arrangements, promising an unforgettable theatrical experience.

"This show sings — literally and emotionally," says Executive Director of Trustus Theatre, Jessica Fichter. “It’s a celebration of Black excellence, youth, and self-expression that Trustus is honored to bring to Columbia.”

The show will run from September 26th through October 12th at Trustus Theatre. Tickets are now available for purchase on the Trustus Theatre website or by calling the box office at 803-254-9732. Special discounted rates are available for students, seniors, and groups.

For more information and/or to purchase tickets for Choir Boy, visit trustus.org.