Jane Lynch Will Host Glee Cast on CELEBRITY WEAKEST LINK

The cast of Glee, the Emmy-winning musical series that ran from 2009 to 2015, is reuniting on a special episode of Celebrity Weakest Link, airing Monday, September 15, on Fox.

The trivia competition is hosted by Jane Lynch, who famously portrayed Sue Sylvester and won an Emmy for the role. Cast members confirmed for the episode include Max Adler, Dot-Marie Jones, Heather Morris, Alex Newell, Chord Overstreet, Amber Riley, Becca Tobin, and Jenna Ushkowitz.

Celebrity Weakest Link is a trivia game show where celebrities work together to answer general knowledge questions and build a money chain for charity, but a single wrong answer breaks the chain and loses that round’s earnings. After each round, the group votes off the “weakest link,” often the player seen as least helpful, until only two remain. Those finalists face a rapid-fire question round, with the winner securing the prize money for their chosen charity. Hosted by Jane Lynch, the show blends competitive gameplay with sharp humor and playful drama, creating both tension and entertainment.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas