Hershey Symphony Will Perform a Holiday Spectacular Next Month

The performances are on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 2 and 8 p.m.
Join the Hershey Symphony Orchestra as they bring the holiday spirit to the stage of the Hershey Theatre with their Holiday Spectacular on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 2 and 8 p.m. A local tradition, this holiday-themed concert will feature both beloved favorites and a few exciting new arrangements, all under the direction of Maestro Gregory Woodbridge.
The symphony’s offerings will include favorite holiday classics, including music from The Nutcracker and Hansel and Gretel, among many other selections. The choirs of the Milton Hershey High School and Lower Dauphin High School will join the orchestra on stage to perform Feast of Carols by Randol Alan Bass.
Concertgoers are invited to bring new, unwrapped toys or fresh produce including apples and oranges to donate to Gemma's Angels, a local organization that helps families in need.
Reserved seat tickets are $22-$32 and are available on the Hershey Symphony Orchestra website (HersheySymphony.org). A $2 per ticket processing fee applies. Advance tickets are highly recommended.
