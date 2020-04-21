Hershey Area Playhouse Announces Digital Auditions For ROCK OF AGES

Hershey Area Playhouse is holding digital auditions for Rock of Ages. Digital submissions will be accepted until Monday, May 11, 8 p.m.

Rock of Ages is set in the late 1980s, and Aqua Net, Lycra, lace, and liquor flow freely at one of the Sunset Strips last legendary venues. But the rock and roll fairy-tale is about to end when developers sweep into town with plans to turn the fabled Strip into just another capitalist strip mall. The show features the music of hit bands like Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, and more.

Digital submissions must include:

Completed audition form (located on the Hershey Area Playhouse website), including uploaded headshot and availability through performance dates.

Three video links including: Video 1: 16-24 bars of a pop-rock or Broadway song in the style of the show Video 2: Rock of Ages vocal selection Video 3: Rock of Ages choreography demo



For all the necessary details, including sheet music, music drafts and choreography instructions, visit hersheyareaplayhouse.com/rock-of-ages-digital-auditions.

Directed by Jasmine Bucher and produced by Jennifer Feldser, Rock of Ages will rock the Playhouse stage from July 16-19 and 23-26. Contact Director Jasmine Bucher at jasmine@bucher.com with questions.





