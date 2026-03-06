Alt-Rock Band Dogstar to Perform at Hershey Theatre In August

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Los Angeles-based group Dogstar (guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Robert Mailhouse and bassist Keanu Reeves) will release their fourth studio album, “All In Now,” on May 29. To coincide with the new album, the band will embark on a 25-date North American tour, including a show at Hershey Theatre on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online.

Dogstar is a brotherhood – a group of three men with multiple talents who combined, have created a sound and energy that is greater than the sum of its parts. After being dormant for 20 years, the California trio reunited in 2023 to release their celebrated album, “Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees.”

Their new album pushes them further, with a unified and self-assured album forged by their time on the road, touring both in America and around the world, playing everywhere from sweaty rock clubs to giant festivals.