Review: SCHOOL OF ROCK at The Musical Box Theatre

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The Musical Box Theatre is proud to present School of Rock from March 12th - 14th under the direction of Shana Christine McCoy. The musical was based on the 2003 hit film by Mike White that starred Jack Black. Andrew Llyod Webber composed the music, Glenn Slater wrote the lyrics, and Julian Fellowes wrote the book. The musical premiered in 2015 and marked Andrew Lloyd Webbers return to Broadway since 1971. School of Rock won an Laurence Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music in 2017.

Following the same well-loved story as the movie, we meet Dewey Finn, played by Benjamin Eisenhour, as he is kicked out of his own band and living with this Best Friend, Ned, played by Brandon Leiphart. He pretends to be Ned and becomes a substitute teacher at a private school that is run by Rosalie Mullins, played by Bethany Malykh. The kids’ musical talent inspires him to create a new bad with them to win the Battle of the Bands.

Benjamin Eisenhouer performed Dewy Fin with the same energy and comedic style as that of Jack Black. He connected well with the students and his character development had you rooting for him in the end. Bethany Maylkh had strong performance as the stern principal with an inner love for rock. The song, “Stick it to the Man,” was performed with such enthusiasm by the students. You could tell it was one of their favorites. Another student song, “If Only You Would Listen” was heartfelt and showcased the love and pain in the relationship between the students and parents.

The cast of School of Rock includes: Benjamin Eisenhouer (Dewey Finn), Bethany Malykh (Rosalie Mullins), Brandon Leiphart (Ned Schneebly), Kristen Demers (Patty Di Marco), Sophia Dalton (Summer Hathaway), Paris Vickers (Tomika), Nathan Love (Zack Mooneyham), Valentino Szilagyi (Freddie Hamilton), Katheryn Love (Katie), Olivia Hiepler (Lawrence), Sophia Hinkle (Marcy), Isabella Evans (Shonelle), Daniella “Josie” DeMasi (Billy Sandford), Elisabeth Franz (Sophie), Gabriel Ferrer (Madison), Aubrey Patillo (James), Eva Jarrett (Mason), Ally Ferrer (Mrs. Sheinkopf / Mrs. Turner), Jules Quintilian (Mr. Noble /Mr. Ward) , Madison Buckley (Mr. Green / Mrs. Hamilton), Skye Williams (Gabe Brown / Mr. Mooneyham / Theo), Olivia Downs (Mr. Sanders /Mrs. Sanford / Bobbie), Rachel Rossi (Ms. Gordon / Mrs. Hathaway/ Snake), Miranda Snyder (Ms. Bingham / Mrs. Travis), Sebastian Williams (Mr. Woodward / Mr. Spencer), Marshall Stone (Mr. James / Stanley / Doug), Kenny Hamme (Mr. Williams / Teacher Ensemble), Corwin Rishel (Jeff Sanderson / Teacher Ensemble / Police Officer), Grace Meyer (Student Ensemble), Adriana Tebuan (Student Ensemble), Savannah Gwalt (Student Ensemble), Nico Contreras (Student Ensemble), Hannah Shaw (Student Ensemble), and Poppy Plaine (Student Ensemble).

If you liked the movie, School of Rock, then you will really enjoy the musical version. The music of Andrew Lloyd never never disappoints! The Musical Box Theatre teamed up with the local music program “School of Rock.” The students of “School of Rock” provided the instrumentals for the show under the pit direction of Mitch Wise.” You pick up information on starting your own music lessons for a rock band of your own at the show. Click the link below for more information and to order tickets.

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