Hershey Area Playhouse Announces 2022 Season

Hershey Area Playhouse has announced its schedule of theater for its 2022 season.

The Playhouse will kick off its 2022 season with Stage Kiss, which will run from February 10 to February 20. Two actors with a history are cast as romantic leads in a 1930s melodrama, but they quickly lose touch with reality as the onstage story follows them offstage. Stage Kiss is a charming tale, perfect for Valentine's season.

Up next, the Unforgettable Big Band comes to the Hershey Area Playhouse for two unforgettable nights on April 1 and 2, featuring acclaimed local pianist and Hershey Area Playhouse favorite, Lindy Mack. The tribute to Bob Hope, featuring music by Les Brown and Doris Day, promises to be an amazing evening of big band music.

In May, Hot 'n' Cole: A Cole Porter Celebration!, will take the Playhouse stage from May 19 to 22. At times romantic, wry, touching, and funny, over 50 Cole Porter classics are woven together to delight audiences.

Summer 2022 includes a time machine back to the '80s as The Wedding Singer takes the Playhouse stage from July 14 to 24. Think big hair, popped collars, and a wedding singer who just might be the coolest guy in the room. Based on the hit Adam Sandler movie, The Wedding Singer is a romantic musical with an oh-so-'80s score.

The fall youth musical will be Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella: Youth Edition, with a run from October 14 to 16. Students will have the opportunity to perform the enchanted classic fairy tale on the Playhouse stage for adults and children alike.

Also in October, the Playhouse is bringing the acclaimed musical Sweeney Todd to the stage from October 27 to November 6. In this dark and infamous tale, an unjustly exiled barber returns to 19th century London to seek vengeance against the judge who wronged him. This chilling musical features the music of Stephen Sondheim.

Rounding out the Playhouse's anniversary season will be the Christmas show, Doublewide Texas Christmas, with performances running from December 1 to 11. Get ready for holiday hilarity, as the residents of a new and tiny town in Texas are dealing with holiday stress-and learn that their official incorporation papers are in jeopardy. Their battle to take on the "big guys" is on.

All performances will take place at Hershey Area Playhouse, 830 Cherry Drive, Hershey, Pa. Discounted season tickets are available by purchasing at least four shows; individual tickets are also available. For more information, please visit www.HersheyAreaPlayhouse.com.

As the Hershey Area Playhouse preps for their 2022 season, they are actively seeking directors to bring their talents to the Playhouse. Applications can be found at hersheyareaplayhouse.com/direct-a-show.