Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater to Immediately Close Through March

Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater has announced all public events at the theater are cancelled through March 31 effective immediately. This action is taken in light of growing concerns about the spread of COVID-19/coronavirus and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf's recommendation Pennsylvanians avoid gatherings of 250 or more people. Affected events include Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México on March 19, the Chase Rice performance on March 26, daily movie showings, and high-definition cinema events - 42nd Street, Cyrano de Bergerac, and Swan Lake.

In addition to cancelling all public events, the Majestic Theater facility will be closed to the public through March 31. However, administrative and box office staff will be on hand to continue basic business operations. This includes working with ticketholders affected by event cancellations. Theater staff are making efforts to reschedule all affected events where possible.

Ticketholders for the Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México and Chase Rice performances will be refunded. Patrons who paid by credit card will have their transactions refunded back to their card. Patrons who paid with cash or check will be reimbursed by check. Please allow up to two weeks for these processes to be completed. Tickets for all other pre-purchased events will be honored when the event is rescheduled. Refunds are available upon request by calling the Majestic Theater Box Office at (717) 337-8200. The Box Office is available via phone Monday through Saturday, 12-7 p.m. and Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

"This pandemic is turning our society topsy-turvy," stated Majestic Theater Founding Executive Director Jeffrey Gabel. "I appreciate our loyal patrons' patience and understanding of why we must go dark for a while, but rest assured, the Majestic will ring up its curtain as soon as this public health crisis subsides."

The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College as a cultural treasure for its campus and the community.





