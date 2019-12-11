Gamut Theatre Group to Host New Years Eve Special Event LAST LAUGHS OF 2019

Gamut Theatre Group will once again be hosting their annual New Years Eve special event Last Laughs of 2019, on December 31, 2019! The event will consist of three different performances by TMI, Theatre's improv troupe, as well as specialty drinks and refreshments from our bar, Peggy's Pub. The doors will open at 8:30 p.m. and conclude in time for audiences to attend the Harrisburg fireworks. After the fireworks, VIP ticket holders are welcome back to the theatre for complimentary refreshments while downtown traffic clears out.

Join us at Gamut Theatre on New Year's Eve for a series of short performances to keep you laughing till midnight! TMI, Gamut's beloved improv company will entertain you on the Select Medical Mainstage, while Peggy's Pub provides refreshments in the Capital BlueCross Lobby. Finishes just in time to see the Harrisburg fireworks.

General admission pay-per-show: $10 VIP: $30. VIP ticket includes admission to all three shows (come and go as you please through the night), complimentary non-alcoholic drinks, after-midnight access. Tickets be purchased at gamuttheatre.org/tickets or by calling the box office at (717) 238-4111.



T.M.I. is Gamut Theatre Group's in-house improv comedy troupe, and is peopled by some of the most decent, charming and sweet-smelling folk you'd ever want to meet. Founded in 2007, T.M.I. specializes in long- and short-form, character-driven improv, where simple suggestions from the audience pave the way for improvised journeys that range from the sublime to the ridiculous.

Gamut Theatre Group is the combined company of Popcorn Hat Players Children's Theatre and Harrisburg Shakespeare Company. Located in Downtown, Harrisburg their mission is to tell classic stories in new and exciting ways for the entertainment and enlightenment of children and adults alike. gamuttheatre.org





