Conrad Weiser High School Students Continue to Rehearse While in Quarantine

Reading Eagle has reported that members of the cast of Conrad Weiser High School's Les Miserables School Edition are continuing to rehearse virtually in the hopes that they will be able to perform their show in the summer.

Read the full story HERE.

Two days a week during quarantine, the cast logs onto to zoom to rehearse, preparing for a summer performance of their spring musical, originally planned for April 3-4.

Tia Pauley, who portrays Lovely Lady said: "We just dance our hearts out in our living rooms or the backyard in front of our neighbors... I love the idea of the show being continued...I still have something to hold onto. Knowing I still have that is my happiness."

Director Hope O'Pake shared in a Facebook post: "We are working with Conrad Weiser administration, and as soon as they are able to start working through the long list of things to be resolved, we will figure out how to best perform 'Les Miserables,'

Check out the full story HERE.





