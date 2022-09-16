Celebrate Halloween With A Night Of Magic At The Majestic Theater

Celebrate Halloween with an incredible night of magic at Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater on Friday, Oct. 21 at Haunted Illusions starring David Caserta. The family-friendly performance for ghosts and ghouls of all ages is made possible by the Majestic Theater Centennial Endowment's Sites Family Fund for Children's Programming, and 2022-2023 Celebrity Season sponsor, The Vesta Fund.



Haunted Illusions is an evening of mind-blowing magic and comedy that will have people levitating, disappearing, and reappearing live! Never-before seen illusions created just for this show, dazzling spells, uproarious comedy, and audience participation will get all goblins haunting the Majestic's historic auditorium into the act.

David Caserta is one of the top touring illusionists in the country, and has been featured on NBC's "America's Got Talent," and CW's "Penn and Teller Fool Us." David invented and performs many original illusions not seen anywhere else. Haunted Illusions is produced using incredible state of the art lighting featuring over 16 moving lights, themed music soundtrack, pyro smoke effects, and only the best and latest in illusion technology. This is a magic spectacular like nothing else on tour today!

The Oct. 21 performance of Haunted Illusions starring David Caserta kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $34 and are available now at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, by calling (717) 337-8200 or online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org

Students and children under 18 get a $5 discount on all tickets. Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for the performance is available from Gettysburg College's Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle starts one hour before each performance and is ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street. Masks are optional and encouraged at Majestic Theater performances.

