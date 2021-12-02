Bucks County Playhouse Announces December 2021 Visiting Artists Series

Familiar faces - and a couple of new friends - will grace the stage of the iconic Bucks County Playhouse when the theatre presents a slate of visiting artists to celebrate the holiday season. From the return of The Everly Brothers Experience to Tony-nominated Melissa Errico with ultimate piano man Billy Stritch and Christmas with the Coasters, the December events at the Playhouse promise to celebrate the spirit of the season with a variety of musical styles and performances from Broadway, to pop music and beyond.

The Bucks County Playhouse Visiting Artist Series represents one of the few times on the calendar when outside producers take the stage to showcase their work. Renowned and unique performers from across the country - or around the globe - join local favorites for a lineup of crowd-pleasing fare that run through New Year's Eve.

Tickets for all events in the Visiting Artists Series are currently on sale online at www.buckscountyplayhouse.org.

Here is the overview of the schedule with details below:

December 10-12 - "The Everly Brothers Experience Christmas Show" featuring the Zmed Brothers

December 15 - Melissa Errico and Billy Stritch, "Welcome to Our Holiday Party: Swingin' and Broadway Songs"

December 16 - "Holiday Specials" presented by Downstage Center Dance Studio

December 17-19 - "Christmas with the Coasters"

December 31 - "Well-Strung"

"The Everly Brothers Christmas Experience featuring The Zmed Brothers" â€¢ December 10 - 12

The Zmed Brothers return to the Playhouse with a delightfully joyous multimedia Christmas show celebrating holiday standards from the '50s and '60s paired alongside the pivotal music and history of The Everly Brothers.

Melissa Errico and Billy Stritch - "Welcome to Our Holiday Party: Swingin' and Broadway Songs" â€¢ December 15

Two of New York's greatest entertainers join forces for the first time ever - the ultimate piano man Billy Stritch beside the glamour, sass, and class of the incomparable Tony-nominee Melissa Errico. Featuring an evening of holiday songs and American standards that are joyful and diverse! Don't miss this incredible evening of stories, swinging songs and holiday tunes!

"Holiday Specials" Presented by Downstage Center Dance Studio â€¢ December 16

Downstage Center Dance Studio of Morrisville, Pa presents its musical production "Holiday Specials" at the Bucks County Playhouse. Inspired by charming holiday movies that many grew up watching and looked forward to every Christmas season, "Holiday Specials" pays homage to shows and films such as "White Christmas," "Elf," "A Charlie Brown Christmas" and more. The show features approximately 50 Downstage Center student dancers ages 5-18 mixed in with professional Guest Artists Singers to add to the magic on stage.

"Christmas with The Coasters" â€¢ December 17 - 19

Join The Coasters, one of the most celebrated vocal groups of all time, for a celebration of the holiday season - featuring Yuletide favorites, and some of the hits - Yakety Yak," "Poison Ivy," "Little Egypt," "Love Potion No. 9" - that has made The Coasters a musical sensation for more than six decades!

"Well-Strung" â€¢ December 31

Ring in the new year with Well-Strung, the uber-talented, centerfold ready string quartet that brilliantly fuses pop and classical music from Madonna to Beethoven with a special concert at Bucks County Playhouse, Friday, December 31 at 7:00 pm. Well-Strung, featuring Edmund Bagnell (violin), Christopher Marchant (violin), Daniel Shevlin (cello) and Trevor Wadleigh (violin), is a string quartet with a modern twist. The group plays universally recognized classical pieces while singing pop music hits from the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson, and other pop stars for a uniquely engaging experience. The Playhouse is offering a regular show ticket, as well as a special VIP Experience, which adds a bar party, premium seating and a post-show toast/meet and greet to the make it a memorable New Year's celebration.

Effective September 6, Bucks County Playhouse joined performing arts organizations across the country in requiring that all our guests provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, along with photo ID, to attend indoor performances. Masks continue to be required for the duration of the performance. For more information, visit https://bcptheater.org/covid-19-precautions

Visiting Artists Series performances are now on sale. Special pricing is available for groups of 10 or more for most shows. Visit buckscountyplayhouse.org to purchase tickets.