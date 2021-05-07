Broadway & TV's Karen Mason To Perform Her Show VACCINATIN' RHYTHM At Bucks County Playhouse

Broadway, television and recording artist, Karen Mason will perform two shows at Bucks County Playhouse as part of its recently announced Broadway Spotlight Concert Series.

Entitled, "Vaccinatin' Rhythm", performances will be held at Bucks County Playhouse on Thursday, May 20 at 7:30pm and Friday, May 21 at 8pm. Tickets to "Vaccinatin' Rhythm" are $40. For information visit, BucksCountyPlayhouse.org.

She's back and in person! Karen Mason is in her first "live and in the room" event in a year and a half! With her Director, Barry Kleinbort, and her Music Director, Christopher Denny, Mason has put together a show that will be a night of unforgettable music, stories, laughter, and joy, and always a few surprises! Featuring songs by Kander and Ebb, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Sondheim, Jerome Kern, and so many more...music chosen specifically for this celebratory night! Share the evening with this entertainer that the New York Times calls, "A dramatic tour de force! Giving everything and more is what she does best".

"I have been waiting for this moment for a year and a half....to sing in a theatre! And what better place than one of the most beautiful and legendary theatres in America!" said Mason. "I am so excited to be on the Bucks County Playhouse stage... and to be surrounded by the all those spirits of productions past."

Karen Mason has starred on Broadway, Off-Broadway and on television. Her TV credits include playing Mrs. Marsh on Ryan Murphy's "Halston" on Netflix, and appearances on "Law&Order: SVU". On tour, Ms. Mason was last seen as "Madame Giry" in the North American Premier of LOVE NEVER DIES - Andrew Lloyd Webber's epic sequel to The Phantom of the Opera. On Broadway, she garnered rave reviews starring as The Queen of Hearts in "Wonderland," and she originated the role of Tanya in "Mamma Mia!" For her portrayal of Tanya, Mason received a 2002 Drama Desk nomination as Best Actress. Her other leading roles include Norma Desmond in "Sunset Boulevard," which she performed to critical acclaim and standing ovations on Broadway and in Los Angeles for three years; Velma von Tussel in the final Broadway company of "Hairspray"; "Monotony" singer, Mazeppa in "Jerome Robbins' Broadway"; Rosalie in "Carnival" (Drama Desk nomination). In regional theater, Karen starred in the first National Tour of "A Christmas Story" as (Miss) Shields, in the world premiere of the stage production of "White Christmas," (playing the Rosemary Clooney role at St. Louis Muni Opera), "Side By Side By Sondheim" (Coconut Grove Playhouse in Florida), "Gypsy" (Sundance Theatre in California), the world premiere of "One Tough Cookie" (Apple Tree Theatre in Chicago), "Heartbeats" (Goodspeed Opera House in NY) and "Company" (Huntington Theatre in Boston). Most recently in New York, Karen starred in the one-woman musical about Dorothy Parker "You Might As Well Live."

Mason won the Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance in "And The World Goes 'Round," and starred Off-Broadway in her own show "Karen Mason Sings Broadway, Beatles and Brian." She is a 14-time MAC Award winner, including the MAC Award for Major Female Vocalist of the Year in six consecutive years. She was the recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award. Mason also won 3 Bistro Awards.

Her highly acclaimed recordings include her newest single, "It's About Time," written by Paul Rolnick and Shelly Markham; her 2009 MAC AWARD-winning "Right Here/ Right Now," 2005's "The Sweetest of Nights," the MAC Award-winning "When The Sun Comes Out," as well as three other CD's: "Christmas! Christmas! Christmas!," recorded live at the West Bank Café; "Better Days," featuring songs by her longtime composer/arranger, Brian Lasser (including the 1998 Emmy Award-winning song "Hold Me"); and "Not So Simply Broadway." Karen has been featured on the soundtrack of the original cast CD of "Wonderland; Jeffrey" (Varese Sarabande), the studio cast recording of "Wonderful Town" (JAY Records), the original cast album of "And The World Goes Round" (RCA Victor), "The Child In Me, Vol. 1" (Harbinger Records), and "Lost in Boston ll"(Varese Sarabande).

This concert series was curated by Jim Caruso for Bucks County Playhouse. Caruso who made his Broadway debut alongside Liza Minnelli in the Tony Award-winning "Liza's At The Palace!," singing, dancing and celebrating the music and arrangements of Kay Thompson and the Williams Brothers. He has won six MAC Awards and eight BroadwayWorld Awards for his work in nightclubs, performed with the New York Pops in a tribute to Kander & Ebb, with Rosemary Clooney celebrating Bing Crosby, and sang the songs of Hope & Crosby with Michael Feinstein at Carnegie Hall. Jim was honored to sing with Barbara Cook, Lauren Bacall and a bevy of Broadway stars at President Clinton's First State Dinner at the White House. For eighteen years, he has hosted the weekly showbiz bash "Jim Caruso's Cast Party" at Birdland, Jazz at Lincoln Center and across the country. For the past year, he has been storming YouTube with "Pajama Cast Party." He also books and produces the Broadway at Birdland concert series, and performs regularly with Billy Stritch at Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle Hotel. Jim's two cds, "The Swing Set" and "Caruso Live and In Person" are available online. www.Jim-Caruso.com

Bucks County Playhouse has developed rigorous safety protocols to protect those working backstage and front-of-house, including virus testing, mask requirements for all those inside the Playhouse, frequent cleaning, Merv 15-rated HVAC filters, and restricted access backstage. A list of protocols can be found on the Playhouse website. Tickets to these live music events are available at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org or call 215-862-2121.