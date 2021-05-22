BWW Review: LONE STAR at Gettysburg Community Theatre

Lone Star, the companion piece to Laundry and Bourbon by James McLure, features three men in Maynard, Texas. As they look at the stars and drink Lone Star beer, they talk about all the little things that make up life-friendship, love, family. Lone Star takes the stage in person and virtually at Gettysburg Community Theatre this weekend only.

Directed by Shane Miller, actors Joshua Rikas, Matthew Golden, and Sam Eisenhuth bring Lone Star to life. The play takes part outside Angel's Bar and opens with a riff on the familiar nursery rhyme "Star Light, Star Bright" delivered by Roy, played by Joshua Rikas. Roy is a fascinating character. A local boy who fought in Vietnam, Roy tries to hold on to who he was back before the war. He reminisces about his adventures with their friend Wayne and time spent in his beloved pink Thunderbird. Rikas is fantastic in this role. He plays it with a wonderful balance of humor and gravity, and his story-telling abilities draw the audience in as he regales Roy's brother Ray with stories of his past.

Ray is portrayed by Matthew Golden. The interactions between Rikas and Golden are well-crafted and superbly acted. Through their speech patterns, movements, and body language, the audience can sense the combination of sibling rivalry, brotherly love and admiration, and comedy that makes up their relationship. Golden's Ray has an endearing "aw shucks" kind of demeanor. At the same time, the audience catches glimpses into the strength that Ray grew into when his brother went to Vietnam. One of the most beautiful and emotionally stirring moments in the show is when Ray faces his brother with a confession that he knows could destroy their relationship-yet they don't let it.

The cast is rounded out by Sam Eisenhuth as Cletis. Cletis is the guy who wishes he could be like the cool kids. Audiences will definitely relate to Cletis as he is portrayed by Eisenhuth. Even though he is a successful businessman and husband, he still has a desperate need to make Roy like him and to be like Roy. Eisenhuth's facial expressions and body language as he talks with Ray about Roy and his car illustrate how Cletis, regardless of his success, is still really just a boy seeking approval from the cool crowd.

Lone Star is a heartfelt exploration of life in a small town, family ties, and our innate need to fit in and to hold onto those identities that we believe define us. It is a story that highlights the complicated nature of human relationships. Director Shane Miller and the cast of Rikas, Golden, and Eisenhuth deserve a round of applause for their ability to delve into the subtleties of this play.