BWW Review: LAUNDRY AND BOURBON at Gettysburg Community Theatre

Laundry and Bourbon, a one act play by James McLure, invites the audience to join Elizabeth and her friend Hattie on Elizabeth's porch in Maynard, Texas. The play is a companion piece to another one act play by McLure-Lone Star. As the women chat over laundry, gameshows on the TV, and bourbon, audiences get a glimpse into their lives and relationships in their small southern town. Audiences have the opportunity to experience Laundry and Bourbon online and in person at Gettysburg Community Theatre now through May 16th only.

Debbie Williams and Gretchen Ray take the stage as Hattie and Elizabeth. One of the first things audiences will note are the differences between these two characters. Not only are they dressed differently-Hattie in a bright and colorful sundress, and Elizabeth in a very dull dress-but they also have very different personalities. Hattie is outspoken, vivacious, and bold. Elizabeth is quieter and more contemplative. Williams and Ray perform these roles beautifully. Williams enters the scene like a whirlwind. She has tremendous energy and uses her body language and facial expressions in such a way that the audience can tell immediately that Hattie has a larger-than-life personality. Ray plays Elizabeth with grace and subtlety. She is melancholy and wistful, and she takes her friend's exuberance in stride.

A new dynamic is introduced with the entrance of Amy Lee, played by Amanda Wetzel. There is clearly a power struggle of sorts between Hattie and Amy Lee-the dialogue is filled with snide remarks sweetly delivered. Wetzel manages to make Amy Lee come across as simultaneously charming and self-righteous. One of the best parts of the show is the dialogue between Hattie and Amy Lee about mahjong. This is the first time the audience really sees Hattie's confidence falter-viewers come to understand that at least some of Hattie's enthusiasm is a façade to cover her insecurities and desire to fit in. During this dialogue, Amy Lee is exposed as being less nice than she originally seems. The dialogue delivery and interaction between Wetzel's Amy Lee and Williams's Hattie in this scene is engaging in its authenticity.

The show is filled with a wonderful mix of poignancy and humor, and the actors in Gettysburg Community Theatre's production of Laundry and Bourbon handle it masterfully under the direction of Buff Wills. The final moments of the play are particularly beautiful as Elizabeth explains why she stays with her husband, even though he takes off for days at a time and has struggled with fidelity and keeping a job since Vietnam. Ray portrays Elizabeth's quiet strength with a simplicity and earnestness that is endearing and inspiring.

Join the ladies of Laundry and Bourbon in person or online by visiting www.gettysburgcommunitytheatre.org (and get your tickets for next weekend's performance of the companion piece Lone Star while you're there!).