Review: THE 39 STEPS at Twin Valley Players Colonnade

The 39 Steps has had quite a history. It began as a 1915 novel by John Buchan before being adapted by Alfred Hitchcock for his 1935 spy thriller film. In 1996 Corble and Dimon premiered a four-actor stage version, which was rewritten by Patrick Barlow in 2005. This madcap romp through England and Scotland with Richard Hannay takes the stage at Twin Valley Players Colonnade through October 19th under the direction of Randy Stamm.

Upon entering the auditorium, those who are already fans of the show immediately recognize Hannay’s apartment, the London Palladium theatre box seat, and other locations. The set construction (by Mark Bohn) makes it possible for the stage managers (Amy Borden and Brandi Tobias) and crew (A.J. Boyer) to swiftly transform the scene from one location to another with the rotation of a door or the repositioning of a chair or chest. The lighting design (by Michael Everett) serves not only to illuminate what is important but also to keep the action moving by allowing the crew to make changes to one part of the stage, basically unseen, while a scene is playing out on another part of the stage. The sound design and effects (by Jack Geyer, Tom Wilbert, Brandi Geyer-Wilbert, and David Eagleson) are wonderful, complete with music that makes the audience feel like they’re in a classical spy thriller. The costumes (by Dee Fisher) are perfectly crafted for the many characters and the time in which the show is set.

This production begins with a brilliant preshow monologue delivered by Hayden Trawitz as Alfred Hitchock. Following the monologue, the audience is introduced to Richard Hannay, portrayed by Michael Ellis. Ellis is delightful as Hannay, demonstrating fantastic physical comedy and well-crafted facial expressions. Laurin Bixler gives one of the best performances as Annabella Schmidt/Pamela that this reviewer has seen over the five productions she has seen of The 39 Steps. Bixler’s accents are terrific, without being overdone, and her interactions with Ellis’s Hannay are hilarious. Katy Engle, Victoria Weber, Lauren Bitting-Ellis, Hayden Trawitz, Clark Fede, and Jake Margetanski round out the cast, with each actor playing a variety of roles. Engle and Bitting-Ellis are particularly sinister as the mysterious men chasing Hannay, and their moustaches are not to be missed. Weber shines in her role as the criminal mastermind Professor Jordan. Trawitz shows wonderful versatility in myriad roles from Hitchcock to Mrs. McGarrigle—one of this reviewer’s favorite performances of this production. Fede and Margetanski are an unstoppable comedic duo. Every scene in which they are matched up explodes with energy.

This is the first time this reviewer has seen The 39 Steps performed with more than four actors. The division of the traditional “clown” roles worked well, and the innovative casting should be applauded; however, this reviewer did miss the whirlwind comedic impact of so many roles being portrayed by just four actors. This is the third production this reviewer has seen performed by Twin Valley Players, and each production has offered audiences an evening of tremendous talent and entertainment. You do not want to miss any of their upcoming productions. Their next show is the hit musical Next to Normal, opening January 29th. Visit https://www.tvpcolonnade.com/ for information on their upcoming shows and events!

