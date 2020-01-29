BWW Interview: Gabriella DeCarli of AMELIE at Open Stage Of Harrisburg

The musical Amélie, first produced in 2015, is based on the 2001 film of the same name. The musical, by Daniel Messé, Nathan Tysen, and Craig Lucas, is charming and whimsical. It tells the tale of a French waitress, Amélie Poulain, who, inspired by Princess Diana's death and her own imagination, decides to make it her mission to help others. This contemporary fairytale can be enjoyed at Open Stage of Harrisburg under the direction of Stuart Landon February 1-March 8. At Open Stage, audiences will meet an unique cast of characters in an intimate setting. Gabriella DeCarli tackles the title role of Amélie Poulain in this production, and she took a few moments to share her experience with this extraordinary musical.

BWW: Tell us a little about yourself and how you got into theatre.

DeCarli: I started performing at a very young age. Much like Amélie, I was an only child with a wild sense of imagination and unending energy. My parents thought that theatre would be a great outlet. They were absolutely correct! I was very involved in my local community theatre as well as productions at school. From there I attended Seton Hill University in Greensburg, PA where I received my Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre. After graduation I was a core company member from 2015-2019 at Gamut Theatre Group. I'm so excited for my first Open Stage production!

BWW: What fascinates you most about Amélie?

DeCarli: I am fascinated by Amélie's sense of wonder and imagination. She takes normal everyday situations and turns them into something fantastical. Seeing those moments, for example a giant singing goldfish, played out on stage has been really lovely to watch.

BWW: What is the most challenging thing about playing the title character in this show?

DeCarli: Playing Amélie has been challenging for me because the film is beloved by so many people. The character has become iconic. Through the rehearsal process, I have been working to create a character that is reminiscent of the character from the film but is unique to our production at the same time.

BWW: What is your favorite song in the show?

DeCarli: My favorite song in the show is "A Better Haircut". It's the show's 11 o'clock number and the ladies of the Two Windmills Café ROCK. IT. OUT.

BWW: Altruism and optimism sometimes seem in short supply today-what can Amélie teach us about the value of these ways of being?

DeCarli: From the moment Amélie decides to spread joy and help others, her whole life changes for the better. In helping others, she ends up helping herself. I think this story is a really great example of "you get what you give."

As Landon comments in their recent press release, "Amélie asks its audience what kindness they can do for the world around them by escaping their comfort zone to truly live life to the fullest by paying that kindness forward." To join Open Stage of Harrisburg for this uplifting journey, visit www.openstagehbg.com or call the box office at 717-232-6736.





