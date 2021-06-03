Appell Center Announces 2021 Lineup at the Strand Theatre

The Appell Center is reopening its doors to full capacity for the first time this summer. The 2021 lineup at the Strand Theatre includes both new shows and those rescheduled from 2020.

Full Lineup:

The Lone Bellow: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7

Gordon Lightfoot: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12

Ben Folds: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27

John Mayall: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2

Brian Regan: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25

David Sedaris: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1

Postmodern Jukebox: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15

The Psychedelic Furs: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5

Paula Poundstone: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3

Tickets to all shows go on sale to Appell Center members at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 4. Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. June 8.

Learn more and stay up to date on all upcoming announcements at https://appellcenter.org/.