A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD to be Presented at the Ritz Storybook Theater in January
A Year with Frog and Toad tells the story of a friendship that endures throughout the seasons.
Waking from hibernation in the Spring, Frog and Toad plant gardens, swim, rake leaves, go sledding and learn life lessons along the way. The two best friends celebrate and rejoice in the differences that make them unique and special. Part vaudeville, part make believe... all charm, A Year with Frog and Toad tells the story of a friendship that endures throughout the seasons.
SHOW DATES & TIMES
Sat, Jan 21 at 10AM-Brunch & Show or Show Only General Admission (Show Begins at 10:30AM)
Sat, Jan 21 at 5PM-Premium Reserved & General Seating
Sat, Jan 28 at 10AM-Brunch & Show or Show Only General Admission (Show Begins at 10:30AM)
Sat, Jan 28 at 5PM-Premium Reserved & General Seating
LOCATION
Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center
222 Wyoming Ave, Scranton, PA 18503
570.252.4156 / www.RitzPAC.com
TICKETING INFORMATION for SHOW ONLY:
Reserved Seating: $15
General Seating: $10
BRUNCH & SHOW:
Adult brunch: $29.95
Ages 12 and under brunch: $27.95
Ages 2 and under brunch: $10
Brunch & Show Ticketing Link: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/66354
Reserved Seating Ticketing Link: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/66356
General Seating Ticketing Link: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/66355
All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges. Tickets are also available at the Box Office in the lobby an hour before curtain. There is a chairlift in the Ritz for handicapped patrons. If you need handicapped seating, please email us at smelcher@ritzpac.com to reserve your tickets in lieu of using ShowTix4U.com.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
The Blackbox Cafe will be open an hour before curtain. Food & concessions only from the Blackbox are allowed in the theater. House opens 30 minutes before curtain. Please contact us at smelcher@ritzpac.com or 570.252.4156 with any questions.
All brunch seating is organized ahead of time. If you would like to sit with another party, please contact bscochin@ritzpac.com at least 24 hours before the event.
