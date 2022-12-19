12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards; Ephrata Performing Arts Center Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Standings - 12/19/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Lindsay Bretz-Morgan - SHOWTUNE SUNDAY - The Belvedere Inn 23%

Jeff Coon - SUMMER CLUB - Gretna Theatre 16%

Tori Guhl - 2022 YOUTH COMPANY SHOWCASE - Servant Stage Company 7%

The Unforgettable Big Band - HERSHEY AREA PLAYHOUSE PRESENTS: THE UNFORGETTABLE BIG BAND - Hershey Area Playhouse 6%

Nala Yates - ALIEN8 - Dreamwrights 6%

Carly Lafferty - JOLENE - Open stage 5%

Shannon Agnew - SIDEKICKED - Millbrook Playhouse 5%

Rebecca Pieper - IMITATING LIFE THROUGH SONG - Nazareth Center for the Arts 4%

Donovan Hoffer - THE MUSIC OF QUEEN + JOURNEY - Prima Theatre 4%

Chris Dailey - CHRIS DAILEY LIVE IN CONCERT - Community Theatre League 3%

Maggie Haynes - JOLENE - Open stage 3%

Isaiah Stoltzfus - MOTOWN LEGENDS - Mt Gretna Tabernacle 2%

Corinna Sowers Adler - SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL - Yocum Institute for Arts Education 2%

Broadway at the Barn - BROADWAY AT THE BARN - Lebanon Community Theatre 2%

Raquel Richardson - MOTOWN LEGENDS - Mt Gretna Tabernacle 2%

Brook Wood - THE MUSIC OF QUEEN + JOURNEY - Prima Theatre 2%

John Lloyd Young - CABARET - BCP New Hope, PA 2%

Alyssa Wray - THE MUSIC OF QUEEN + JOURNEY - Prima Theatre 2%

Jeannette Wehye - THE MUSIC OF MOTOWN - Mt. Gretna Summer Concert Series 2%

Kathryn Cook - MOTOWN LEGENDS - Mt Gretna Tabernacle 1%

Jeanette Whyea - MOTOWN LEGENDS - Mt Gretna Tabernacle 1%

Dixie Surewood - BROADWAY OR BUST - Blue Moon 1%

Madison Eppley - JOLENE - Open stage 1%

Ryan Doncsecz - IMITATING LIFE THROUGH SONG - Nazareth Center for the Arts 1%

April Mae Davis - ON THE NAUGHTY LIST - Prima Theatre 0%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kristin Pontz - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 15%

Kristin Pontz - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 10%

Bryan-Keyth Wilson - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 6%

Brandon Cameron - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 4%

Alex Perez - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 4%

Andrew Stewart - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Civic Theatre of Allentown 3%

Kristin Petrou - THE WEDDING SINGER - Hershey Area Playhouse 3%

Katie Conklin - NEWSIES - Community Theatre League 3%

Wally Calderon - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 3%

Marc Robin - CINDERELLA - Fulton Theatre 3%

Solise Alisa White - SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - The Ware Center 3%

Cody Smith - ADDAMS FAMILY - Creative Pursuits 3%

Sara Flynn - DESCENDANTS - The Belmont 2%

Lexi Fazzolari - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Allenberry Playhouse 2%

Kristen Pontz - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Maggie Anderson - MATILDA - Gretna Theatre 2%

Wally Calderon - ROCK AROUND THE CLOCK - Servant Stage Company 2%

Megan McClain - REEFER MADNESS - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Rebecca Gentry - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mickey’s Black Box Theatre 2%

Sarah Logsdon - MAMMA MIA! - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Deirdre and Gabe Casey - SPRING AWAKENING - Dreamwrights 2%

Kerry Lambert - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Alejandra Santos - THE COLOR PURPLE - Civic Theater 2%

Dierdre and Gabriel Casey - WEST SIDE STORY - DreamWrights 2%

Jessica Yahner - CABARET - Susquehanna Stage Company 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Stacey Burdick / Lisa Harris / Kate Willman - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 17%

Travis M. Grant - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Fulton Theatre 9%

YharNahKeeShah *Ya-Ya* Smith - FOR COLORED BOYZ ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN/ WHEN FREEDOM AIN'T ENUFF - Fulton Theatre 7%

Rebecca Bauer - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 6%

Stacey Burdick & Kate Willman - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Christopher Quigley - HELLO DOLLY! - The Belmont Theatre 4%

Paul Foltz - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

Isabelle Masquelier - SPRING AWAKENING - DreamWrights 3%

Sarah Kendrick Watson - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 3%

Jacquee Johnson - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 3%

Hong Tran-Speros - ADDAMS FAMILY - Creative Pursuits 3%

John White - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Courtney Cauthon - THE SECRET GARDEN - Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center 2%

Terrell Jenkins - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Teal Knight - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Steel River Playhouse 2%

Jacquee Johnson - CATS - Susquehanna Stage Company 2%

Paul Foltz - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Stephanie Diane Parks - JERSEY BOYS - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Tara Deljanovan - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Community Theatre League 2%

Lio Feeney - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Ephrata performing arts center 1%

Terri Dorshimer and Mandi L. Hurley - REEFER MADNESS - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Bottari & Case - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Fulton Theatre 1%

Tara Deljanovan - NEWSIES - Community Theatre League 1%

Stephanie Diane Parks - CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 1%

The Barefoot Historian & Co. - THE SECRET GARDEN - Players on High at the Carlisle Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

CHICAGO - Dutch Apple Dinner Theater 54%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Servant Stage Company 20%

CATS - Susquehanna Stage Company 11%

FOOT LOOSE - Totem Pole Playhouse 9%

DAMES AT SEA - Bucks County Playhouse 6%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Kevin Ditzler - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 19%

Marc Robin - SOUND OF MUSIC - Fulton Theatre 7%

Kara Jonson - ALIEN8 - Bucks County Playhouse 7%

Wally Calderon - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 6%

Marc Robin - KINKY BOOTS - Fulton Theatre 4%

Winnona Piazza - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Harrisburg 4%

William Sanders - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Civic Theatre of Allentown 3%

Alex Perez - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

Ashley Byerts - THE SECRET GARDEN - Players on High at the Carlisle Theatre 3%

Luke Reed - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Totem Pole Playhouse 3%

Shannon Agnew - CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

René Staub - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Belmont theater 2%

Edward Fernandez - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Matthew Hydzik - ADDAMS FAMILY - Creative Pursuits 2%

Seth Sponhouse - RAGTIME - Community Theatre League 2%

Andrea Unger - SHREK THE MUSICAL - DreamWrights 2%

Gabe and Deirdre Casey - SPRING AWAKENING - DreamWrights 2%

Eric Mansilla - ONCE - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Jasmine Ammons Bucher - THE WEDDING SINGER - Hershey Area Playhouse 2%

John DiFerdinando - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Steel River Playhouse 2%

Rosemary Bucher - SWEENEY TODD - Hershey Area Playhouse 2%

Chaz Wolcott - JERSEY BOYS - Millbrook Playhose 2%

Christopher Quigley - HELLO DOLLY! - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Eric S. Mansilla - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Oyster Mill Playhouse 2%

Rebecca Gentry - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mickey’s Black Box Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Edward R. Fernandez - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 23%

Marc Robin - SWEAT - Fulton 13%

Bryan-Keyth Wilson - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 8%

Reji Woods - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 7%

Tara Deljanovan - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Community Theatre League 5%

Evita Colon - SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - The Ware Center 3%

Vicki Schneider - WOMEN AND ONE ACTS - TAFE 3%

Jack Hartman - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Belmont Theatre 3%

Edward R. Fernandez - THE CRUCIBLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Ashley Shade Byerts - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Carlisle Theatre 3%

Jeff Luttermoser - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Lawrence Lesher - MISERY - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Dave Olmsted - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Allenberry Playhouse 2%

Randall Frizado - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Gretna Theatre 2%

Stephen Hensel - THE LION IN WINTER - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Amanda Coffin - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Quinton Laughman - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - TAFE 2%

Edward R Fernandez - HEDDA GABLER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Jack Hartman - THE ELEPHANT MAN - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Ashley Shade Byerts - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - The Carlisle Theatre 1%

Mandi L Hurley - NIGHTFALL - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Maria Enriquez - AGNES OF GOD - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%

Amanda Nowell - CHARLOTTE’S WEBB - Dreamwrights 1%

Jay Schmuck - THE 39 STEPS - Dreamwrights 1%

Daniel Inouye - PUFFS - Keystone Theatrics 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 13%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 8%

ALIEN8 - Bucks County Playhouse 8%

SWEAT - Fulton Theatre 7%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 5%

NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL - Servant Stage Company 3%

SWEENEY TODD - Hershey Area Playhouse 3%

RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Fulton Theatre 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Belmont Theatre 2%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center 2%

DAVID - Sight & Sound Theatres 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Fulton 2%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mickey’s Black Box Theatre 1%

A TALE OF TWO CITIES - Cavod Theatre 1%

CHICAGO - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 1%

KINKY BOOTS - Fulton Theatre 1%

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

DESCENDANTS - The Belmont Theatre 1%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Creative Pursuit 1%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 1%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Allenberry Playhouse 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jon DeGaetano - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 20%

Colin Riebel - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 8%

Kirk Bookman - ALIEN8 - Bucks County Playhouse 7%

Tim Moser - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 5%

Tim Moser - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 4%

Phill Haney - RAGTIME - Community Theatre League 4%

Paul Black - CINDERELLA - Fulton Theatre 3%

Tristian Stasiulis - PUFFS - Keystone Theatrics 3%

Caleb Stroman - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

CHICAGO - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Matthew Mitra - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Harrsiburg 3%

Miguel Santiago - SWEENEY TODD - Hershey Area Playhouse 3%

Jason Spichler - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage 2%

Russell Thompson - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Judi Miller - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Belmont 2%

Caleb Stroman - CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

CATS - Susquehanna 2%

Corey Eslinger - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Carlisle Theatre 2%

Judi Miller - DESCENDANTS - The Belmont 2%

Tim Moser - THE MUSIC OF QUEEN + JOURNEY - Prima Theatre 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Matt Mitra - THE LEGEND SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Shannon Seip - A TALE OF TWO CITIES - Cavod Theatre 2%

Caleb Stroman - JERSEY BOYS - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Jim Shomo - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Susquehanna Stage 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

A. Scott Williams - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 22%

Kyle Duke - ALIEN8 - Bucks County Playhouse 9%

Scott Williams - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 6%

Nate Petley - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6%

Ben McNaboe - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Fulton Theatre 5%

Mitchell Sensenig - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Harrisburg 4%

Caleb Heckman - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 4%

Ryan Edward Wise - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

Michelle DiBona Trefren - THE SECRET GARDEN - Players on High at the Carlisle Theatre 3%

Cameron Kinnear - CHICAGO - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

A. Scott Williams - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Sharon Boyer - CATS - Susquehanna Stage Company 3%

Mo Ortbal - CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

Ben McNaboe - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - The Fulton Theatre 3%

Ryan Dean Schoening - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mickeys Black Box 2%

Amy Rau - A TALE OF TWO CITIES - Cavod Theatre 2%

Benjamin McCormack - JERSEY BOYS - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Mitchell Sensenig - ONCE - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Ben McNaboe - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Fulton Theatre 2%

Tyler Hoover - ROCK AROUND THE CLOCK - Servant Stage 2%

Lindy Mack - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Oyster Mill Playhouse 2%

Julie Eurillo - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Steel River Playhouse 1%

Erin Toscani & Barb Newberry - CABARET - Methacton Community Theater 1%

Andy Roberts - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Servant Stage Company 1%

Jimmy Damore - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%



Best Musical

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 21%

NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 6%

RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL - Servant Stage Company 4%

SWEENEY TODD - Hershey Area Playhouse 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

ADDAMS FAMILY - creative Pursuits 3%

THE SECRET GARDEN - The Carlisle Theatre 3%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

JERSEY BOYS - Fulton Theatre 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Fulton Theatre 3%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Fulton 3%

CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Belmont 2%

FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Fulton 2%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mickey’s Black Box Theatre 2%

AVENUE Q - Dreamwrights Center for Community Arts 2%

CHICAGO - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Totem Pole Playhouse 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - DreamWrights 2%

ONCE - Keystone Theatrics 2%

MAMMA MIA - The Belmont 2%

DESCENDANTS - The Belmont 1%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gretna Playhouse Theater 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 28%

ALIEN8 - Dreamwrights Center for Community Arts 18%

CHILDREN OF THE EMPIRE - Fulton Theatre 11%

SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - The Ware Center 10%

ROCK AROUND THE CLOCK - Servant Stage Company 8%

PRODIGAL - A MUSICAL ALLEGORY - Servant Stage 6%

SIDEKICKED - Millbrook Playhouse 6%

HIMBOS - Pittsburgh Public Theater 4%

VERMILLION SUNSET - HACC Theatre 4%

WHAT KIND OF WOMAN - Off the WALL 3%

SOON - Prima Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Jordon Ross Weinhold - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 21%

Scott Sealover - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 8%

Randy Jeter - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Fulton Theatre 5%

Cassidy Summerville - ALIEN8 - Bucks County Playhouse 3%

Will Lentz - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 3%

Zoe Constantinides - CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

Beth Darowish - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Darren Cementina - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Lindy Keefe - MAMMA MIA! - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Paige Gualandi - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Ovation Playhouse NEPA 2%

Colin Mash - CABARET - Methacton Community Theater 1%

Hanley Smith - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Fulton Theatre 1%

Charlotte Caples - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Harrusburg 1%

Sofia Garcia - ALIEN8 - Bucks County Playhouse 1%

Nolen Petrosky - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Popovsky Perfoming Arts Center 1%

Patrick Mertz - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Civic Theatre of Allentown 1%

Hadley Qualls - THE SECRET GARDEN - Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center 1%

Reji Woods - ADDAMS FAMILY - Creative Pursuits 1%

Ava Giorgione - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Allenberry Playhouse 1%

Stephane Duret - KINKY BOOTS - Fulton theater 1%

Andrew Mark Schaffer - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Civic Theatre of Allentown 1%

Aubyn Johnson - RAGTIME - Community Theatre League 1%

Amy Jo Brixius - SWEENEY TODD - Hershey Area Playhouse 1%

Kelly Kantner - DOGFIGHT - Genesis 1%

Atticus Fiorito - ALIEN8 - Bucks County Playhouse 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Jordon Ross Weinhold - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 32%

Kristie Ohlinger - HEDDA GABLER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 8%

Zach Haines - HEDDA GABLER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 8%

Callaghan Petrosky - OUR TOWN - Servant Stage Company 5%

Davon Williams - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 4%

Andrew Dixon - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 3%

Joel Ashur - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 2%

Randall Frizado - SWEAT - Fulton Theatre 2%

Evita Colon - SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - Ware Center 1%

A.J. Rhoads - MURDER ON WEST MOON STREET - Little Theater of Mechanicsburg 1%

Ryan Dean Schoening - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Rachel Faust - THE CRUCIBLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Brian Silva - PUFFS, OR SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC - Allenberry Playhouse 1%

Daryl Perkins Jr - THE ELEPHANT MAN - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Alice Kelly Bahlke - MISERY - Millbrook Playhouse 1%

Tatiana Dalton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Belmont 1%

Amy Straub - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Community Theatre League 1%

Hannah Kuhn - CHARLOTTE’S WEB - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 1%

Trystin Bailey - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Hadley Qualls - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Carlisle Theatre 1%

Brad Heffner - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Community Theatre League 1%

Nnamdi K. Nwankwo - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 1%

Raquel Richardson - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%

Maya Burdick - CRUCIBLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Michael Griesemer - CLUE - The Carlisle Theatre 1%



Best Play

AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 36%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 11%

OUR TOWN - Servant Stage Company 4%

CHANGING CHANNELS - Fulton 4%

THE CRUCIBLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

A TALE OF TWO CITIES - Cavod Theatre 4%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Allenberry Playhouse 3%

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Belmont Theatre 2%

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - The Carlisle Theatre 2%

THE ELEPHANT MAN - The Belmont Theatre 2%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - TAFE 2%

SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - Ware Center 2%

MISERY - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Community Theatre League 2%

THE 39 STEPS - Dreamwrights 2%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Little Theater of Mechanicsburg 2%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Community Theatre League 2%

THE LION IN WINTER - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

HARVEY - The Carlisle Theatre 1%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Oyster Mill Playhouse 1%

DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Millbrook Playhouse 1%

NIGHTFALL - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Gretna Theatre 1%

OLEANNA - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%



Best Production of an Opera

IN A GROVE - Pittsburgh Opera 52%

TREEMONISHA (JOPLIN) - West Shore Symphony Orchestra 48%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Adam Koch - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Fulton Theatre 17%

Glen Brodersen - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 5%

Benjamin Miller - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 5%

Jon DeGaetano - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Travis Daniel Williams - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 4%

Glen Brodersen - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 4%

William Mohney - CINDERELLA - Fulton Theatre 3%

Karen Ruch - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Fulton Theatre 3%

Reji Woods, Jeremy Patterson, Gary McCrady - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 3%

Gerry Gold - RAGTIME - Community Theatre League 3%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Fulton theatre 3%

Jessica Dey and Inge Storey - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Creative Pursuits 3%

René Staub - DESCENDANTS - The Belmont Theater 3%

Robert Kodachrome and Chris McCleary - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Joel Persing - NOW AND THEN - The Belmont 2%

Gary McCardy - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage 2%

Ashley Shade Byerts - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Carlisle Theatre 2%

Valeriya Nedviga - CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Heidi Swartz - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Facetime Theatre 2%

Andrue Morgan - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Jordan Janota - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Gerry Gold - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Community Theatre League 2%

Glen Brodersen - A TALE OF TWO CITIES - Cavod Theatre 1%

Rick Sheffe & Prof. Matt Kiser - THE SECRET GARDEN - Players on High at the Carlisle Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Grant Patrick and Nate Petley - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 24%

Shaun Ressler - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 10%

Josh Allamon - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 6%

Josh Allamon - CINDERELLA - Fulton Theatre 5%

Miguel Santiago - SWEENEY TODD - Hershey Area Playhouse 5%

Asher Johnson - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 5%

Jonathan Shuey - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 5%

CJ Raymond - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 4%

Emily Dellinger - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 4%

Brandon Miller/Scott Templin - DESCENDANTS - The Belmont 3%

Brandon Miller/Scott Templin - MAMMA MIA! - The Belmont 3%

Grant Patrick - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Josh Allamon / Nia Benn - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 3%

Matt Hinton - THE SECRET GARDEN - Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center 3%

Bobby Zaccano - NIGHTFALL - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 3%

Amanda Coffin - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Nate Oakley - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Allenberry Playhouse 2%

Dave Unger - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - TAFE 2%

Nate Oakley - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mickeys Black Box 2%

Matt Hinton - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - The Carlisle Theatre 1%

Grant Patrick - HEDDA GABLER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Shannon Knapp - WHAT KIND OF WOMAN - off the WALL 1%

Don Otto - CABARET - Methacton Community Theater 1%

Jon DeGaetano - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Joe Ickowski - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Open Stage 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Stacia Renell Smith - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 15%

Jordon Ross Weinhold - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 9%

Michael Ronca - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Facetime Theatre 5%

Max Stiner - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

Makayla Mcclintic - ALIEN8 - Bucks County Playhouse 5%

Tyler Rock - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

Brian Viera - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Justin Fields - THE COLOR PURPLE - Civic Theater 2%

Corey Landis - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mickeys Black Box 2%

Nolen Petrosky - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 2%

Kylie Jo Smith - RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL - Servant Stage Company 2%

Adeleke Goring - CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Carly Geiter - SOUND OF MUSIC - Fulton Theatre 2%

Davon Williams - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Fulton Theatre 1%

Alexandra Shephard - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 1%

Zachary Spafford - JERSEY BOYS - Millbrook Playhouse 1%

Alison Whipple - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Ricky negron - SPONGEBOB - Civic theatre 1%

Jess Teter - THE SECRET GARDEN - Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center 1%

Abby Simon - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Community Theatre League 1%

Abby Dupler - ADDAMS FAMILY - Creative Pursuits 1%

Dan Deal - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 1%

Samantha Roche - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Steel River Playhouse 1%

Matt Robinson - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Carlisle Theatre 1%

Jasmine Ammons Bucher - SWEENEY TODD - Hershey Area Playhouse 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Preston H. Schreffler - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 18%

Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE CRUCIBLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 12%

Charis Leos - SWEAT - Fulton Theatre 6%

Michael Roman - THE CRUCIBLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6%

Daphnee McMaster - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 5%

Westley Smith - CHARLOTTE’S WEBB - Dreamwrights 4%

Christian Wolf - OUR TOWN - Servant Stage Company 4%

Dixie Smith - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Belmont Theatre 3%

Dorian Fomby - FOR COLORED BOYZ ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN/ WHEN FREEDOM AIN'T ENUFF - Fulton Theatre 3%

Dorian Fomby - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 3%

Lawrence Lesher - MISERY - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

Kené Chelo Ortiz - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 3%

Maya Burdick - THE CRUCIBLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Richard Bradbury - HEDDA GABLER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Timothy Riggs - HEDDA GABLER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Solise Alisa White - SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - Ware Center 2%

Marisa Hoover (as Annie the Stage Manager) - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Laila Keadan - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Natalie Beckman - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Catherine Tyson-Osif - THE ODD COUPLE - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Joseph M. Kemprowski (as multiple characters) - PUFFS - Keystone Theatrics 1%

Catie Mo - HARVEY - The Carlisle Theatre 1%

Jonathan Dinkle - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%

Lydia Alkinburgh - AGNES OF GOD - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%

Davianna Holland - SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - Ware Center 1%

