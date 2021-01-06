Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards!

Winners have been announced for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards - which were back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade!

The public submitted the nominees and voted for their favorites. Check out the results below!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions were all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility was for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting ran through December 31.

Check Out The 2020 Central New York Award Winners!

Arts Educator Of The Decade

4th Wall Theatrical Productions

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

CENTERstage Dance Studio, The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

Best Ensemble

42ND STREET - Carmel High School - 2019

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Bob's BBQ - Cortland

Best Theatre Staff

4th Wall Theatrical Productions

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

4th Wall Theatrical Productions

Costume Design of the Decade

Lobsang Camacho - LES MISERABLES - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2014

Dancer Of The Decade

amber mccarthy - THE FANTASTICKS - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2019

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Christine Manning - SEUSSICAL, THE MUSICAL - 4th Wall Theatrical Productions - 2015

Director of a Play of the Decade

Christine Manning - FINNEGAN'S FAREWELL - 4th Wall Theatrical Productions - 2016

Favorite Social Media

4th Wall Theatrical Productions

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Joe Felece

Lighting Design of the Decade

Andy Weintraub - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2015

Original Script Of The Decade

Shawn Forster - WEIRD! THE MUSICAL - Peaceful Schools Productions - 2019

Performer Of The Decade

David Serero - ROMEO AND JULIET, NABUCCO, MARRIAGE OF FIGARO, ANNE FRANK A MUSICAL - Center for Jewish History, NYC - 2019

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

ANNE FRANK, A MUSICAL - Center for Jewish History, NYC - 2019

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

ROMEO AND JULIET, IN A JEWISH ADAPTATION BY David Serero - Center for Jewish History - 2019

Set Design Of The Decade

Dennis Scofield, John McDonnell, & Bela Kovacs - 42ND STREET - Carmel High School - 2019

Sound Design of the Decade

Patrick McGriff - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2017

Theatre Company Of The Decade

4th Wall Theatrical Productions

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Arts Mid-Hudson

Vocalist Of The Decade

Nathaniel Ramos - SEUSSICAL - 4th Wall Theatrical Productions - 2015

Volunteer Of The Decade

Wendy Urban-Mead

