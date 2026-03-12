Tangent Theatre to Present Reading Of GOOD PEOPLE By David Lindsay-Abaire

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tangent Theatre Company will kick off 2026 with a reading of Good People by David Lindsay-Abaire, to be held Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22 at Village Hall, Tivoli NY. Two shows are on tap as the initial Sunday reading sold-out within hours - a second performance has now been added on Saturday to accommodate demand.

Tickets are free, though reservations are required by emailing info@tangent-arts.org; donations are welcome. Set in South Boston, the story centers on the relationship between Margie and Mike, a one-time couple whose lives have gone in very different directions. The highs and lows of life are examined, along with class, race and friendship. A signature element of Lindsay-Abaire's work is drama peppered with humor - Good People is a classic example of this style; he won the 2007 Pulitzer Prize for his play Rabbit Hole, a story tackling tragedy and comedy as a family grapples with devastating loss.

With a cast of six premier actors, the Good People reading marks the introduction of two new faces to the company's core ensemble: Brenny Campbell*, Sam Eisenbaum, Audrey Rapoport* and Tangent's Artistic Director Michael Rhodes* return, with veteran local actors Martina Deignan* and AnnChris Warren joining the group. Actor and narrator Steven Young will read stage directions; directed by Tracy Carney, produced by Andrea Rhodes (*member Actors' Equity Association). Tangent's readings have become a popular series in Tivoli and beyond, often presented in pubs, restaurants or unique intimate spaces - including the Stissing Center in Pine Plains, Upstate Films in Rhinebeck and The Moviehouse in Millerton. Now in their 26th year, Tangent's trademark readings showcase plays with actors sitting on bar stools, scripts in hand and with no props, miming or blocking; stage directions are read to orient the audience, move the story along and help visualize the play. Tangent's readings in recent years have all enjoyed sold out shows.