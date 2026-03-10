August Wilson's JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE to Open This Week at Syracuse Stage

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Syracuse Stage will continue its 25/26 season with August Wilson’s “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” the powerful, unforgettable masterpiece from the playwright’s monumental American Century Cycle, the 10-play saga which depicts the Black experience, decade by decade, in the United States during the 20th century. Directed by Timothy Douglas, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” is a co-production with Indiana Repertory Theatre and runs March 11 to 29, 2026, in the Archbold Theatre at Syracuse Stage.

Pittsburgh, 1911. Seth Holly’s boarding house is home to drifters and broken hearts, a waystation for folks biding their time. The residents include a restless musician with a wandering eye, a young woman waiting on a husband who’s not coming back, and an eccentric mystic who performs rituals in the yard while helping others find their song. Enter Herald Loomis, recently freed from a Southern chain gang with his young daughter in tow and desperate to reunite with a wife who might not want to be found.

The cast of “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” includes Stephanie Berry*, Peter Bisgaier*, Kaitlyn Boyer*, Dane Figueroa Edidi*, Kerah Lily Jackson, Jacques Jean-Mary*, Christian Makai Lucas, DeShawn Harold Mitchell* (Broadway: “All My Sons”), Lilian A. Oben*, Keith Randolph Smith* (Broadway: “Fences,” “Jitney,” “The Piano Lesson”) and Shane Taylor*.

The creative team includes Tony Cisek (scenic designer), Kara Harmon (Costume Designer), Jason Lynch (lighting designer), Christopher Darbassie (sound designer), Rueben D. Echoles (wig designer) and Chels Morgan (intimacy and violence). The production stage manager is Lauren Nicole Jackson*. The community partner for “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” is Black Citizens Brigade. Special thanks goes to show sponsor NBT Bank.

All evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. while all matinee performances begin at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $35 with discounts available for students and groups. Tickets may be purchased online at SyracuseStage.org, by phone at 315.443.3275 or in person at the Syracuse Stage Box Office. M&T Bank Pay-What-You-Will performances for “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” are March 11 – 15 inclusive; Prologue conversations, three pre-show discussions that take place one-hour before curtain on March 15, 21 and 26; the Post-show Talkback will take place on Sunday, March 15 after the 7:30 performance. Syracuse Stage has its open-captioned performances scheduled for March 18 and 29 at 2 p.m. and March 28 at 7:30 p.m., as well as an audio-described performance on Saturday, March 28 at 2 p.m.

Syracuse Stage will host “Happy Hour,” a pre-show event with discounted beverages and complimentary light fare, on March 19 beginning at 6:30 p.m. For “Community Night,” Syracuse Stage will screen a documentary about playwright August Wilson on March 20 starting at 6 p.m., ahead of the 7:30 p.m. performance. “Trivia Night,” a friendly competition hosted by “Jeopardy!” champion Dillon Hupp, will be held on Wednesday, March 25 at 6 p.m. Complimentary tacos will be served.