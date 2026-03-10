Hanna Q Dance Company Will Perform at The 14th Street Y Theater

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hanna Q Dance Company will be performing an evening of original contemporary dance works on Friday, April 24, 2026, at 7:00 PM at The 14th Street Y Theater in New York City.

Under the artistic direction of Swedish-born choreographer Johanna LjungQvist-Brinson, the company continues its mission of performing her dynamic and emotionally compelling dance rooted in powerful storytelling and physical expression. The evening will feature her original choreography that blends technically rigorous movement with expressive partnering and visual imagery. Drawing inspiration from the forces of nature and human emotion, LjungQvist-Brinson's work invites audiences into her world of movement landscapes where narrative and physicality merge.

Hanna Q Dance Company Dancers include Giorgia Picano ,Abigail Haugh, Facundo Ferreyra and William Feldon. Background Projections Photography is by Max Brinson with video by Christian De Luna Zuno.

Hanna Q Dance Company is a New York City-based contemporary modern dance company founded in 2013 by Swedish-born Artistic Director and Choreographer Johanna LjungQvist-Brinson. The company performs her original works rooted in powerful storytelling and dynamic physicality. Drawing inspiration from the forces of nature, LjungQvist-Brinson transforms elemental themes into vivid movement narratives. Her choreographic style reflects her background in Dunham technique and emphasizes technically rigorous movement, intricate partnering, and a physical language that is both acrobatic and deeply human. Through sweeping movement, athleticism, and emotional depth, Hanna Q Dance Company invites audiences into a world where dance becomes a vehicle for storytelling and connection. The company has performed numerous New York City venues and festivals including Dixon Place, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Brooklyn Dance Festival, TADA! Theater, The Actors Fund Arts Center, Green Space, New York Live Arts, Triskelion Arts, 14th Street Y Theater, Abrons Arts Center, NYC Center, and West End Theater.