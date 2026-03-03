Poughkeepsie's Empire Training Center for the Arts Opens Arts Administration Program Applications

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following the success of their Stagecraft and Technology program in 2025, Poughkeepsie-based workforce development initiative Empire Training Center for the Arts has launched their Arts Administration training program, now accepting applications.

The program is designed for adults interested in administrative careers in the performing arts and live entertainment, offering training in the areas of Fundraising, Communications, and Company Management. Applications are open to all adults ages 18 and over who have received a high school diploma or GED. No previous experience in performing arts or live entertainment is required.

The program runs from April 21, 2026 through August. From April through early summer, participants engage in training three days per week. As part of the program, participants then transition into a full-time, seasonal, paid employment opportunity with New York Stage & Film, working on their summer season at Marist University.

Empire Training Center for the Arts (ETCA), co-founded by veteran arts leaders Trish Santini and Frank Butler, is in response to a longstanding need to provide professional training for communities historically underrepresented in the arts, to develop well-prepared technical and administrative employees, and to create a more equitable arts sector.

ETCA’s inaugural training program launched in July 2025, with graduates entering the workforce this past December. To date, ETCA graduates have received work opportunities at PS21: Center for Contemporary Performance, Theater for the New City, Northern Dutchess Symphony Orchestra, Hudson Valley Symphony Orchestra, Jazz in the Valley, Beacon Bonfire, The Stissing Center for Arts and Culture, and The Chance.

"On the heels of the success of our first Stagecraft and Technology program, we are now turning our attention to supporting the next generation of arts administration professionals. Once again, our program is designed to provide high-quality skills training coupled with employment opportunities and network building -- all to provide the greatest potential for our graduates to build meaningful careers. We are very excited about this partnership with New York Stage & Film and are grateful to Ian and the entire team at S&F for their generosity and support of our next cohort of students." – Trish Santini, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Empire Training Center for the Arts

“The training at Empire Training Center for the Arts is first-rate, and we look forward to working with their graduates this summer as we produce and develop a full lineup of film, television, musicals, and plays for our 41st season in Poughkeepsie!” – Ian Belknap, Artistic Director, New York Stage & Film

To learn more and apply for ETCA’s Arts Administration Program, click here.