THE NOTEBOOK, BOOP! THE MUSICAL, and More Set For Capital Repertory Theatre's 2026-27 Season

Proctors Collaborative revealed its 2026-27 season during the festive annual Season Announcement Bash, launching a landmark year as the organization celebrates the 100th anniversary season of Proctors.

The centennial season at Proctors features a dynamic mix of Broadway blockbusters, new musicals and audience favorites on stages throughout Proctors in Schenectady. This milestone year is sponsored by Fenimore Asset Management. Meanwhile, in Albany at Capital Repertory Theatre, subscribers can look forward to a season of bold storytelling, with thought-provoking plays, compelling contemporary voices and electrifying performances.

“For 100 years, Proctors has been more than a theatre — it’s been a gathering place where our community shares stories, celebrates artistry, and creates lifelong memories,” said Philip Morris, CEO of Proctors Collaborative. “This anniversary season honors our rich history while embracing the future of live performance in the Capital Region. We’re proud to present a lineup that reflects the range, quality, and excitement audiences have come to expect from us.”

The Season Announcement Bash blended celebration, performance, and community pride. The evening opened with a high-energy performance by Collaborative School of the Arts current students and alumni, followed by remarks from Proctors Collaborative leadership highlighting a century of storytelling and a decade of arts education programs, including Broadway Camp and the High School Musical Theatre Awards.

Throughout the night, sponsors and community partners joined artists and staff onstage to help unveil the new seasons, punctuated by surprise moments, a reveal that Proctors will be teching “Just In Time” next spring, theREP’s summer musical “Young Frankenstein,” and live musical performances from select productions — all building to a showstopping final announcement that brought the audience to its feet.

Subscriptions for the 2026-27 season are available starting Tuesday, March 10. Single ticket on-sale dates, special events tied to the 100th anniversary, and additional programming will be announced in the coming months.

BOOP! The Musical

MainStage at Proctors Oct. 13-18

“BOOP! The Musical” is the new Broadway musical-comedy extravaganza that brings the iconic Betty Boop character to life like never before! When Betty dreams of an ordinary day off from superstardom.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, with songs by Grammy winner David Foster, lyrics by Tony Award nominee Susan Birkenhead, and a book by Tony Award-winner Bob Martin.

The Notebook

MainStage at Proctors Dec. 1-6



Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, “The Notebook” tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. “The Notebook” is a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love, and features music by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by TV’s Bekah Brunstetter (“This Is Us”).

Hell’s Kitchen

MainStage at Proctors Dec. 29-Jan. 3

“Hell’s Kitchen,” the award-winning Broadway musical created and inspired by 17-time Grammy Award-winning Alicia Keys, takes you on the journey of Ali — a 17-year-old girl full of fire.

Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, it’s a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up. The music — a mix of Keys’ greatest hits and new songs written exclusively for the show — and exhilarating choreography bring to life a story that speaks to you no matter where you’re from, where you’ve been, or where you’re going.

Feel the energy of this multi-award-winning musical and experience where dreams begin: “Hell’s Kitchen.”

The Wiz

MainStage at Proctors Feb. 23-28

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back. “The Wiz” returns ‘home’ to stages across America in an all-new tour, direct from Broadway. The Baltimore Sun raves “Powerhouse performances. Stunning choreography. Visionary sets” and the Chicago Sun-Times proclaims, “The Wiz” is “An eye-popping and high-intensity revival!” This groundbreaking twist on “The Wizard of Oz” changed the face of Broadway — from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. Everybody rejoice — this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road.

MAMMA MIA!

MainStage at Proctors April 6-11

A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads.

And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!

For over 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the timeless hits of ABBA that make “MAMMA MIA!” the ultimate feel-good show.

Just in Time

MainStage at Proctors June 1-6

“Just in Time" brings to life the story of Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable journey took him from teen idol to global sensation. Packed with his biggest hits, including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash,” and “Dream Lover."

The Phantom of the Opera

MainStage at Proctors June 23-July 4

The Phantom is back to thrill audiences once again! Cameron Mackintosh presents a revitalized new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical, “The Phantom of the Opera,” which was rapturously received by London critics when it reopened in 2021. Featuring Maria Björnson’s brilliant original design and based on the celebrated direction of Harold Prince, with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne.

The Last American Newspaper

MainStage at theREP Sept. 25-Oct. 18

A compelling stage adaptation of Ken Tingley’s memoir that brings the heart of a small-town newsroom to life. Set in Glens Falls, the play traces the triumphs, challenges, and community-shaping impact of local journalism — from Pulitzer-winning editorials to hard-hitting investigations. Both a celebration of the power of the press and an intimate portrait of the people behind the by-lines.

The Magi

MainStage at theREP Nov. 27-Dec. 24

Loosely inspired by O. Henry’s “The Gift of the Magi,” this contemporary reimagining blends live music and quirky humor into a heartfelt theatrical concert. Folk rock duo Nix and Jude face a pivotal holiday season, discovering what it means to give yourself to someone else — imperfections and all.

Eureka Day

MainStage at theREP Feb. 26-March 1

A biting, laugh-out-loud satire set at an ultra-progressive California school where every decision is made by consensus — until a mumps outbreak throws everything into chaos. As parents and board members debate vaccines, personal freedom, and misinformation, long-held ideals of inclusivity are tested. “Eureka Day” is both wildly funny and urgently relevant.

Clyde’s

MainStage at theREP April 23-May 16

From Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright Lynn Nottage comes a warm, sharp-edged comedy set inside a roadside sandwich shop. As a group of formerly incarcerated workers strive for redemption and purpose, they discover unexpected community through their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich. Funny, moving, and deeply human, “Clyde’s” is a story about second chances and the power of dreaming again.

Young Frankenstein

MainStage at theREP July 9-Aug. 8

Mel Brooks’ monstrously funny musical brings the parody of B-movies to the stage with outrageous humor, unforgettable characters, and a riotous score. When Dr. Frederick Frankenstein inherits his infamous grandfather’s legacy, chaos, and laughter ensue. A gleeful homage to classic horror movies, packed with heart and high-energy comedy.