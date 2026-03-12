TALE Storytelling Show to Return to NYC Hosted by Harmon Leon

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

TALE has spent the past 13 years bringing audiences some of the best storytelling in New York City — with no hokey gimmicks and no dumb themes, just great stories.

Over the years, the series has featured an impressive lineup of storytellers, including Roy Wood Jr. of The Daily Show, Jena Friedman of Borat, John Fugelsang of SiriusXM, and Anthony Haden-Guest of Vanity Fair, along with writers and performers from The Daily Show, HBO, Last Week Tonight, Conan, and beyond.

The upcoming event will be hosted by Harmon Leon, whose storytelling has been featured on This American Life.

Featured storytellers include Christine Walters (Three Day Champion), Baily Swilley (Edinburgh Festival), Chris Griggs (That 80s Improv Challenge), and Robin Bady (BADYHouse Storytelling). Music for the evening will be provided by Pete Mancini.

Audience members can receive $5 off tickets with the code DiscountTALE. The event will take place at The Red Room at KGBNew York, NY on Friday, Mar 27 from 7:30 pm to 9 pm.