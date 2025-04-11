Vieux Farka Touré Comes to Universal Preservation Hall as Part of the Passport Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Internationally renowned guitarist and singer Vieux Farka Touré, often hailed as the "Hendrix of the Sahara," is set to perform at Universal Preservation Hall 7:30 P.M. Saturday, April 26 as part of the acclaimed Music Haven Passport Series. This electrifying performance will transport audiences on a musical journey through West Africa, blending the deep-rooted traditions of Malian blues with contemporary global influences.

Born into a musical dynasty as the son of the legendary Ali Farka Touré, Vieux has carved out his own path as a virtuosic performer, fusing the desert blues of his heritage with rock, reggae, and other global sounds. His hypnotic guitar work and soulful vocals have captivated audiences worldwide, earning him critical acclaim and a devoted following. Whether performing on the world's biggest stages or in intimate venues, Vieux's music has an undeniable power to connect with listeners on a profound level.

The Passport Series is dedicated to showcasing diverse global music and cultural traditions by bringing world-class artists to local audiences. Vieux Farka Touré's concert promises an unforgettable evening filled with entrancing rhythms, masterful guitar solos, and the rich storytelling of Mali's musical legacy.

Audiences can expect a night of vibrant energy and mesmerizing musicianship as Touré seamlessly blends tradition with innovation. His dynamic stage presence and skillful guitar artistry create an immersive experience, offering a glimpse into the soul of Malian music while embracing modern musical influences.

