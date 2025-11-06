TALE Storytelling is Coming to Gotham Storytelling Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TALE will be featured at The Gotham Storytelling Festival. Past storytellers include Roy Wood Jr. (The Daily Show), Jena Friedman (Borat), and Anthony Haden-Guest (Vanity Fair), along with writers and performers from The Daily Show, HBO, Last Week Tonight, Conan, and beyond.

The lineup will feature Gastor Almonte (Comedy Central), Adam Wade (Inside Amy Schumer), Erin Baker (Story Collider), Annie Tan (The Moth Radio Hour), and Harmon Leon (This American Life).

The event will feature Music by CW Headley (Second City). (Discount Tix Code: TALE). The event will take palce at Under St. Marks Theater (94 St Marks Pl, NYC) on Friday, Nov 22nd, 9:00pm.

