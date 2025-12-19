Photos: Garrett Clayton Stars in HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at OFC Creations

OFC Creations has released first look photos of Garrett Clayton, starring as The Grinch in Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical. The new production is now running through January 4, 2026, as part of the “Broadway in Brighton” series.

Clayton (previously seen as Frank N Furter in 2023’s The Rocky Horror Picture Show) is best known from Teen Beach Movie, The Fosters, and Hairspray LIVE!

A miserly and miserable, ever-so-cantankerous Grinch has observed the despicable Christmas joy of the Whos with disdain, from a distance, for decades. Enough! In this favorite holiday story, filled with toe-tapping music and Seussian rhymes, he conceives a dastardly plot to destroy the holiday they love. It’s the smallest of the Whos, tiny Cindy Lou, who extends a hand. Through the combination of kindness and community, we witness not only a change in the course of Who-History, but the size and capacity of the cantankerous Grinch’s heart.

Based on the iconic animated film and beloved children’s book, Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas!, the musical features the hit songs "You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas" from the original animated television special. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is "two sizes too small," decides to steal Christmas away from the Holiday loving Whos.

The first Rochester-produced production of Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical is under the direction of Eric Vaughn Johnson and David Autovino, featuring a cast of professional performers from across the country. OFC is one of the first regional theatres in the country to present this brand-new musical. Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas continues OFC’s 2025-2026 Broadway In Brighton Series with a focus on the importance of family, the family you are born into and your chosen family found along life’s journey. Families come in all shapes and sizes, and we strive to reflect this beauty on our stage. The season continues with Hello, Dolly!, starring Elaine Hendrix as Dolly Gallagher Levi, The Bodyguard: The Musical starring Aliyah Khaylyn as Rachel Marron, Over the Rainbow: The Golden Girls Musical. and Home For The Holidays with The Calamari Sisters!

OFC Creations has been a fixture of the Rochester, NY performing arts scene since 2005. After opening the 260-seat OFC Creations Theatre Center in 2020, OFC has continued to expand with the largest educational theater program for young actors in New York State, opening an immersive theatrical restaurant and cabaret performance venue in 2022. The 2025-2026 season marks the third year of the Broadway in Brighton Series, a professional regional theater season guaranteeing theatrical excellence for audiences.

Photo credit: Ron Heerkens Jr // Goat Factory Media

