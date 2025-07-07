Seneca Community Players Present SHREK THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Seneca Community Players and the Waterloo Library & Historical Society will present this swamp-tacular show: SHREK the Musical! Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek The Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, featuring all new songs from Jeanine Tesori and a sidesplitting book by David Lindsay-Abaire. Shrek brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves there's more to the story than meets the ears.

"Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek...." And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand... and his name is Shrek.

This musical presents a treasure trove of creative opportunities, including costumes, sets, puppets, and more! Irreverently fun for the whole family, Shrek proves that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre.

Directed by Krista Serrett & Seth Kennedy, and choreographed by Tori Hill, this large ensemble features performing talent of all ages! Some cast members include Stephen Shepherd as "Shrek," Dylinn Andrew as "Princess Fiona," Tyree Kaufman as "Donkey," James Mirras as "Lord Farquaad," Jenna Nila as "Dragon," and Izzy House as "Pinocchio," amongst many others.

Performances will be held the first two weekends in August 2025:

Friday August 1st at 7 PM, Saturday August 2nd at 7 PM, Sunday August 3rd at 2 PM.

Friday August 8th at 7 PM, Saturday August 9th at 7 PM, Sunday August 10th at 2 PM.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online here or at the door.

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI),