PARADE And More Announced for Blackfriars Theatre 76th Season

Blackfriars Theatre has announced its 2025-2026 Season, commemorating 76 years of locally-produced theatre in downtown Rochester.

The new season boasts a line-up of entertaining and engaging stories: a classic American farce, a wildly funny two-person play-with-music (based on a true story), an intimate and electrifying Victorian dramedy, a suspenseful regional debut, a contemporary NYC comedy about one man’s road to recovery, and, of course, the 2024 Season Soirée winner, the haunting and timely Tony-Award-winning musical Parade.

The team at Blackfriars, led by Artistic Director Brynn Tyszka and Executive Director Mary Tiballi Hoffman, have lovingly assembled a season that is tailor made to delight loyal audiences, attract new patrons, and celebrate the theatre’s rich legacy as one of the city’s longest-running theatre companies.

Over 200 of the theatre’s current subscribers have already committed to early subscriptions for the new season without even knowing the titles; a true testament to Blackfriars’ reputation for consistently producing high-quality work.

Members of the public are invited to Blackfriars Theatre (795 E. Main Street) on Monday, April 7th at 7pm for an evening of celebration and surprises as the team reveals the 2025-2026 Season. Doors will open at 6:15pm and attendees will enjoy a complimentary nacho bar courtesy of the theatre’s restaurant partner, Salena’s Mexican Restaurant. Soft drinks, beer and wine will be available for purchase at the theatre’s recently revamped concessions stand. Opening remarks and the season reveal will begin promptly at 7pm. Please email info@blackfriars.org to RSVP and reserve a media seat in advance.

