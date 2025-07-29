Kitchen Theatre Company Unveils 35th Anniversary Season and Welcomes New Team Members

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kitchen Theatre Company has announced its 35th anniversary season, featuring five compelling new plays that span dark comedy, buddy drama, holiday satire, poetic world premieres, and reimagined classics. The season, which runs from September 2025 to May 2026, will unfold in the company’s intimate downtown space.

The season opens with Bad Books by Sharyn Rothstein, directed by Emily Jackson, running September 3–21. The play follows a mother who declares war on her local library, triggering a cascade of unforeseen consequences in a blistering dark dramedy. Next up is King James by Rajiv Joseph, directed by Margarett Perry, from October 15–November 2. This thoughtful buddy comedy explores friendship, fandom, and the fallout of LeBron James leaving Cleveland.

The holiday season welcomes Reindeer Sessions by Eric Ulloa, directed by Rachel Lampert, December 3–14. The show stars local favorite Karl Gregory as Blitzen, a rebellious reindeer with a grudge against the North Pole status quo. In the spring, the world premiere of Milkweed by Wendy Dann will run February 25–March 15, weaving a poetic exploration of teaching, memory, and time. The season concludes with FEAST. by Megan Gogerty, a visceral solo performance that reimagines Beowulf through a female lens, grappling with grief and justice, running May 6–24.

In addition to its mainstage lineup, the Kitchen will offer pre- and post-show talks, Kitchen Sink productions, and family programming throughout the season.

The company also announced two new hires: Ben Hummel joins as Business Manager and Rebecca Miller as Communications Manager, both bringing over a decade of experience in their fields. Tyler M. Perry will take on the role of Resident Designer.

“Our staff is growing, and the new season feels similarly expansive,” said Producing Artistic Director Emily Jackson. “While the plays are well-suited to our intimate space, they're all big swings: large in scale emotionally, thematically, and theatrically. We're looking forward to seeing how our audiences will engage with them, what conversations will be sparked in the greater community.”

For tickets and more information, visit kitchentheatre.org.