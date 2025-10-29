Kaatsbaan Cultural Park to Present NUT/CRACKED By The Bang Group

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nut/Cracked - The Bang Group's beloved, witty response to The Nutcracker - will return to Kaatsbaan this December 19-21, 2025.

Choreographer David Parker draws inspiration from across the dance spectrum, blending tap, ballet, disco, and even bubble wrap to create a unique performance that reimagines Tchaikovsky's iconic score. With renditions ranging from Duke Ellington to Glenn Miller, Nut/Cracked transforms the familiar into something unexpected.

This production combines humor and artistry in a way that will leave you seeing The Nutcracker in a whole new light.

Performances will take place on December 19, 2025 at 7PM, December 20, 2025 at 7PM, and December 21, 2025 at 2PM.

